© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Dakar / Stage report

Al-Attiyah seals Toyota's first Dakar win

Al-Attiyah seals Toyota's first Dakar win
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
7h ago

Nasser Al-Attiyah has claimed a milestone first Dakar Rally win for Toyota in the 2019 edition of the race.

Al-Attiyah, who previously won the Dakar with Volkswagen in 2011 and Mini four years after that, switched to driving a Toyota Hilux ahead of the 2017 race.

He retired early from his first attempt with the Japanese manufacturer, before finishing second to Peugeot's Carlos Sainz in 2018 and then dominating this year's event in the works Peugeot team's absence.

Al-Attiyah led the general classification on each day of the rally but the second, when Toyota teammate Giniel de Villiers briefly headed the rankings instead, before being ruled out of victory contention by a rock incident the day after.

As all of his other main rivals encountered numerous problems, Al-Attiyah's lead ballooned gradually, and on Thursday he completed the final 112km test between Pisco and Lima to win by 46m42s over nearest rival Nani Roma.

X-raid Mini driver Roma went without a stage win for a fourth consecutive Dakar, but was consistent enough to secure the runner-up spot with ease, taking his first podium finish in the marathon since his 2014 triumph.

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb rounded out the podium in his PH Sport-run privateer Peugeot 3008 DKR. He topped the most stages in the class at four, but recurring reliability troubles and a major navigational mishap left him almost two hours adrift of Al-Attiyah at the finish.

Jakub Przygonski clinched his best Dakar finish yet in fourth place for X-raid Mini, while sometime WRC regular Martin Prokop did likewise with sixth place in his privateer Ford Raptor.

Cyril Despres was between them, ending up as the highest-placed of X-raid's three Mini buggies in fifth.

Mini drivers Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Boris Garafulic made up the top eight, ahead of Toyota pair de Villiers and Ronan Chabot.

After Stephane Peterhansel claimed the Mini buggy's first two Dakar stage wins but then retired from fourth place overall after a penultimate-day crash, squadmate Sainz beat Loeb by 42 seconds on the final day for his own maiden stage win in the buggy.

But Sainz's title defence had unravelled as early as Stage 3, and the two-time World Rally champion ultimately placed only 12th.

General classification (Top 10, Cars):

Pos. Crew Car Time/Gap
1 Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah
France Mathieu Baumel		 Toyota 34h38m14s
2 Spain Nani Roma
Spain Alex Haro		 Mini 4x4 46m42s
3 France Sebastien Loeb
Monaco Daniel Elena		 Peugeot 1h54m18s
4

Poland Kuba Przygonski

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Mini 4x4 2h28m31s
5 France Cyril Despres
France Jean-Paul Cottret		 Mini Buggy 2h48m43s
6

Czech Republic Martin Prokop

Czech Republic Jan Tomanek

 Ford 3h19m02s
7 Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi
Germany Timo Gottschalk		 Mini 4x4 4h30m56s
8 Chile Boris Garafulic
Portugal Filipe Palmeiro		 Mini 4x4 7h57m58s
9

South Africa Giniel de Villiers

Germany Dirk von Zitzewitz

 Toyota 7h59m16s
10 France Ronan Chabot
France Gilles Pillot		 Toyota 8h09m58s
Series Dakar
Drivers Carlos Sainz , Sébastien Loeb , Nani Roma , Nasser Al-Attiyah
Teams Gazoo Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

