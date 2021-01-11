Top events
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel

shares
comments
Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel
By:

Toyota driver Nasser Al-Attiyah closed the gap to his X-raid Mini rival Stephane Peterhansel with a fine victory in the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally.

Having slipped nearly eight minutes behind Peterhansel with a subdued showing in the first part of the marathon stage, Al-Attiyah brought the deficit back under five minutes with his fourth stage win of 2021 in the 375km loop between Sakaka and Neom on Monday.

Starting fourth on the road, the three-time champion immediately grabbed the lead at the first waypoint from Carlos Sainz and Sunday’s stage winner Yazeed Al-Rajhi, with Peterhansel sitting 30 seconds behind in fourth place.

Peterhansel managed to snatch the lead from Al-Attiyah by Waypoint 4, but the Qatari driver never slipped more than 20 seconds behind the 13-time winner and reclaimed the spot just two check points later.

Once back in front, the Toyota driver steadily extended his advantage, eventually winning the stage by just under a minute from reigning champion and X-raid driver Sainz, with Peterhansel eventually finishing 3m3s down in third.

Former WRC driver Khalid Al Qassimi secured his best result of 2021 so far in fourth, finishing 12m44s behind Al-Attiyah, with PH Sport teammate Cyril Despres ending up another five seconds adrift in fifth.

With Al-Rajhi encountering mechanical problems later in the stage, Jakub Przygonski assumed the mantle of the top Overdrive Toyota driver, narrowly beating the factory-run Yaris of Shameer Variawa to sixth.

Vladimir Vasilyev finished eighth in an X-raid Mini 4x4 ahead of Ford privateer Martin Prokop and Optimus driver Christian Lavieille.

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb’s run of misfortune continued on Monday as he was forced to stop twice in the first 40km, the second time due to a lack of spare tyres after his Prodrive-run BRX1 contender suffered two punctures.

His Bahrain Raid Xtreme teammate Nani Roma provisionally finished 19th after three consecutive stages inside the top 10.

With the two-part marathon stage complete, Peterhansel leads the overall standings by a reduced margin of 4m50s from Al-Attiyah, with teammate Sainz now 38m55 behind in third.

Przygonski sits comfortably in fourth from Roma, who is likewise well clear of Vasilyev and Al Qassimi in fifth. 

Factory Toyota driver Giniel de Villiers remains ninth overall, behind Prokop but ahead of Lavieille.

Standings after Stage 8 (Top 10 only)

Pos

Driver

Car

Gap

1

Stephane Peterhansel

Mini

29hr36m49s

2

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Toyota

4m50s

3

Carlos Sainz

Mini

38m55s

4

Jakub Przygonski

Toyota

1hr38m08s

5

Nani Roma

BRX

2hr30m29s

6

Vladimir Vasilyev

Mini

2hr42m00s

7

Khalid Al Qassimi

Peugeot

2hr45m33s

8

Martin Prokop

Ford

3hr18m24s

9

Giniel de Villiers

Toyota

3hr26m50s

10

Christian Lavieille

Optimus

3hr41m57s
Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68

Previous article

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Nasser Al-Attiyah
Author Rachit Thukral

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Obituary

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Cornejo stretches lead with victory
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Cornejo stretches lead with victory

Peterhansel "really lucky" to finish stage after double issue
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Peterhansel "really lucky" to finish stage after double issue

