Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Mar
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

shares
comments
Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre
By:

KTM rider Toby Price admits he is surprised that his damaged rear tyre held together on Monday's eighth stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally.

The Australian had to complete more than 800 kilometres on one set of rubber over the course of Sunday and Monday across what's known as the 'marathon' stage, on which competitors are not permitted to receive external assistance.

Price suffered a cut on the right side of his rear tyre early on Stage 7, but still successfully navigated the last 300km of the Ha'il-Sakaka test while only losing a little over five minutes to stage winner Ricky Brabec (Honda).

New rules for the 2021 Dakar state that riders can only use six rear tyres for the whole rally, and they cannot be changed during the marathon stage without incurring a 30-minute penalty - something that would have almost certainly been fatal to Price's hopes of a third title.

Previously it was common practice for tyres to be shared between teammates on stages where external assistance isn't allowed.

Price instead managed to secure the cut area of the tyre with clamp rings in the Sakaka bivouac on Sunday night, and completed the 375km stage to Neom without any real trouble, dropping just one minute and five seconds to Honda's Jose Ignacio Cornejo.

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

Photo by: KTM Images

"I am happy to be here today," said Price. "I definitely did not think I'd make [it through] Stage 8. It's been a sleepless night and a stressful day, but all in all we held the tyre together.

"We just tried to keep momentum and not wear the tyre more than we needed to. I'm surprised it made it to the finish line but it shows the quality and what the tyre can do. It's done 800km as it is now, which is pretty remarkable.

"We lost another minute, but in the circumstances we're quite happy. We'll wait and see what the next few days bring, hopefully we can draw it back in."

Price remains second in the overall classification, only 1m06s behind Cornejo and with his teammate Sam Sunderland third, 5m57s from the Chilean Honda rider.

KTM team manager Jordi Viladoms told Motorsport.com: "Obviously, we had no guarantee that the tyre would last until the end, but we had seen that yesterday had made about 300km with that cut in the tyre and that made us think that could also survive today.

"If he took care of the tyre and controlled the pace a little, we knew it could be saved. The repair he made was not much, nor could be done much more. The damage was not serious enough to lose the rally, but it is clear that there was a dose of luck too.

"We had to take a risk because [a penalty of] 30 minutes would have been a lot right now. Luckily, it went well.

"I am very happy for Toby because he is doing a sensational race. It would have been a shame if the tyre had killed his chances. Now there are four days left of being 100 percent focused."

Related video

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel

Previous article

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Toby Price
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Sergio Lillo

Trending Today

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

McLaren secures option to join Formula E
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

McLaren secures option to join Formula E

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him

Verstappen not worried "time is ticking" on F1 title dreams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen not worried "time is ticking" on F1 title dreams

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz

Latest news

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Obituary

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Cornejo stretches lead with victory
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Cornejo stretches lead with victory

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

55min
2
Formula 1

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

4h
3
Formula E

McLaren secures option to join Formula E

1h
4
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel

2h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him

1d

Latest news

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre
DAKR

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Al-Attiyah cuts gap to Peterhansel

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68
DAKR

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Cornejo stretches lead with victory
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 8: Cornejo stretches lead with victory

Peterhansel "really lucky" to finish stage after double issue
DAKR

Peterhansel "really lucky" to finish stage after double issue

Latest videos

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Trucks 01:47
Dakar
21h

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles 03:15
Dakar
21h

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 05:08
Dakar
21h

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Cars 03:32
Dakar
21h

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Cars

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Classic 02:03
Dakar
21h

Dakar 2021: Stage 7 Highlights - Classic

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.