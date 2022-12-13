Subscribe

Bikes News

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

Bezzecchi: Rossi's car racing switch hasn't lessened his MotoGP academy support

Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Rossi still as involved in academy Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team unveils 2023 livery

Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team unveils 2023 livery

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team unveils 2023 livery Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team unveils 2023 livery

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Tech3 unveils new GasGas livery Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

Alex Marquez "had some questions" about himself during Honda MotoGP woes

Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Gresini Racing launch

Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes

Ducati has not discussed rider status with 2023 MotoGP line-up

Ducati has not discussed rider status with 2023 MotoGP line-up

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Both Ducati riders have equal status Ducati has not discussed rider status with 2023 MotoGP line-up

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Repsol Honda Team launch

Honda unveils 2023 bike livery Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

Yamaha to change its MotoGP satellite team approach

Yamaha to change its MotoGP satellite team approach

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Yamaha to change its MotoGP satellite team approach Yamaha to change its MotoGP satellite team approach

Ducati: Time to sign Marc Marquez in MotoGP has passed

Ducati: Time to sign Marc Marquez in MotoGP has passed

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Ducati: Time to sign Marc Marquez in MotoGP has passed Ducati: Time to sign Marc Marquez in MotoGP has passed

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

The characteristic MotoGP is chasing The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The "unsafe" tyre pressure rule that has MotoGP riders worried

The "unsafe" tyre pressure rule that has MotoGP riders worried

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

The "unsafe" tyre pressure rule that has MotoGP riders worried The "unsafe" tyre pressure rule that has MotoGP riders worried

Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep" before career-saving arm operation

Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep" before career-saving arm operation

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep" before career-saving arm operation Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep" before career-saving arm operation

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

World Superbike
WSBK World Superbike

Minimum weight proposals rejected World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

MotoGP teams in disagreement over sprint race bonus payments

MotoGP teams in disagreement over sprint race bonus payments

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Teams in disagreement over sprints MotoGP teams in disagreement over sprint race bonus payments

Bagnaia: 2023 Ducati handling "nervous" and "more aggressive" than 2022 MotoGP bike

Bagnaia: 2023 Ducati handling “nervous” and “more aggressive” than 2022 MotoGP bike

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

2023 Ducati bike handling "nervous" Bagnaia: 2023 Ducati handling “nervous” and “more aggressive” than 2022 MotoGP bike

What we learned from MotoGP's first 2023 pre-season test in Sepang

What we learned from MotoGP's first 2023 pre-season test in Sepang

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Analysis: Sepang pre-season test What we learned from MotoGP's first 2023 pre-season test in Sepang

Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez

Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez

Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'

Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Marquez reacts to Sepang test Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'

2023 Yamaha MotoGP bike "a nightmare" in qualifying trim – Quartararo

2023 Yamaha MotoGP bike “a nightmare” in qualifying trim – Quartararo

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Quartararo: Quali trim a nightmare 2023 Yamaha MotoGP bike “a nightmare” in qualifying trim – Quartararo

MotoGP Sepang test: Marini leads final day from Bagnaia

MotoGP Sepang test: Marini leads final day from Bagnaia

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Marini tops MotoGP Sepang test MotoGP Sepang test: Marini leads final day from Bagnaia

Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike

Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike Bagnaia: Ducati has "learned from our mistakes" with 2023 MotoGP bike

Quartararo believes Yamaha has closed Ducati MotoGP top speed deficit

Quartararo believes Yamaha has closed Ducati MotoGP top speed deficit

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Quartararo believes Yamaha has closed Ducati MotoGP top speed deficit Quartararo believes Yamaha has closed Ducati MotoGP top speed deficit

MotoGP Sepang test: Martin tops rain-hit day two despite crash

MotoGP Sepang test: Martin tops rain-hit day two despite crash

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

MotoGP Sepang test: Martin tops rain-hit day two despite crash MotoGP Sepang test: Martin tops rain-hit day two despite crash

Quartararo says Sepang day one was "first real test" of his MotoGP career

Quartararo says Sepang day one was "first real test" of his MotoGP career

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Quartararo says Sepang day one was "first real test" of his MotoGP career Quartararo says Sepang day one was "first real test" of his MotoGP career

Marquez: 2023 Honda MotoGP bike "still far from the top"

Marquez: 2023 Honda MotoGP bike "still far from the top"

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Marquez: 2023 Honda MotoGP bike "still far from the top" Marquez: 2023 Honda MotoGP bike "still far from the top"

MotoGP Sepang test: Bezzecchi tops first day of 2023 pre-season

MotoGP Sepang test: Bezzecchi tops first day of 2023 pre-season

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

MotoGP Sepang test: Bezzecchi tops first day of 2023 pre-season MotoGP Sepang test: Bezzecchi tops first day of 2023 pre-season

Why MotoGP's first pre-season test of 2023 will decide Marquez and Honda's future

Why MotoGP's first pre-season test of 2023 will decide Marquez and Honda's future

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

The key to Marquez's future at Honda Why MotoGP's first pre-season test of 2023 will decide Marquez and Honda's future

New social media study shows striking swings in MotoGP's popularity

New social media study shows striking swings in MotoGP's popularity

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

MotoGP social media study results New social media study shows striking swings in MotoGP's popularity

Pedercini Kawasaki team reveals 2023 World Superbike plans

Pedercini Kawasaki team reveals 2023 World Superbike plans

World Superbike
WSBK World Superbike

Pedercini announces 2023 plans Pedercini Kawasaki team reveals 2023 World Superbike plans

Who needs a big year in MotoGP in 2023?

Who needs a big year in MotoGP in 2023?

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Who needs a big year in MotoGP? Who needs a big year in MotoGP in 2023?

KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season

KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Folger joins KTM as test rider KTM adds Folger as test rider for 2023 MotoGP season

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Pedrosa to make wildcard appearance Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime MotoGP
Prime
MGP MotoGP

The signing that could fix Honda The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

KTM uncovers updated livery for 2023 MotoGP season

KTM uncovers updated livery for 2023 MotoGP season

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

KTM uncovers updated MotoGP livery KTM uncovers updated livery for 2023 MotoGP season

Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

The #1 curse MotoGP's world champion hopes to break in 2023

The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Ducati Corse launch

The curse Bagnaia hopes to break The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023

MotoGP champion Bagnaia to race #1 as Ducati reveals 2023 colours

MotoGP champion Bagnaia to race #1 as Ducati reveals 2023 colours

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

MotoGP champion Bagnaia to race #1 MotoGP champion Bagnaia to race #1 as Ducati reveals 2023 colours

Gresini reveals 2023 MotoGP colours with Marquez and Di Giannantonio

Gresini reveals 2023 MotoGP colours with Marquez and Di Giannantonio

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Gresini reveals 2023 bike, livery Gresini reveals 2023 MotoGP colours with Marquez and Di Giannantonio

Exclusive Q&A with Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig looking ahead to 2023

Exclusive Q&A with Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig looking ahead to 2023

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Exclusive Q&A with Alberto Puig Exclusive Q&A with Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig looking ahead to 2023

Yamaha becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2023 livery

Yamaha becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2023 livery

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Yamaha unveils 2023 MotoGP livery Yamaha becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2023 livery

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime MotoGP
Prime
MGP MotoGP

How Suzuki staff is finding new home How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Rins didn't think Honda "was such a bad bike" after LCR test

Rins didn't think Honda "was such a bad bike" after LCR test

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Rins: Honda not such a bad bike Rins didn't think Honda "was such a bad bike" after LCR test

Marc Marquez admits broken right arm "will never be normal"

Marc Marquez admits broken right arm "will never be normal"

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Marquez's arm "will never be normal" Marc Marquez admits broken right arm "will never be normal"

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime MotoGP
Prime
MGP MotoGP

How RNF Racing lost it all How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Alex Marquez 'didn't agree' with being moved to LCR Honda

Alex Marquez ‘didn’t agree’ with being moved to LCR Honda

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez unhappy with LCR move Alex Marquez ‘didn’t agree’ with being moved to LCR Honda

World Superbike reveals 23-bike entry list for 2023

World Superbike reveals 23-bike entry list for 2023

World Superbike
WSBK World Superbike

WSBK reveals 2023 entry list World Superbike reveals 23-bike entry list for 2023

The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023

The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

The pressure awaiting Vinales in '23 The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023

The "refreshing" F1 link propelling one MotoGP team in 2023

The “refreshing” F1 link propelling one MotoGP team in 2023

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

KTM's “refreshing” Red Bull F1 link The “refreshing” F1 link propelling one MotoGP team in 2023

Ezpeleta: F1 popularity boom can help MotoGP

Ezpeleta: F1 popularity boom can help MotoGP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

F1 popularity can help MotoGP Ezpeleta: F1 popularity boom can help MotoGP

Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title

Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Marquez open to Honda exit Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime MotoGP
Prime
MGP MotoGP

How Marquez plans to bounce back Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Honda restructures its MotoGP technical team

Honda restructures its MotoGP technical team

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Honda restructures MotoGP team Honda restructures its MotoGP technical team

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime MotoGP
Prime
MGP MotoGP

How KTM can reverse its fortunes How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Marini says MotoGP weight limits "need to change now"

Marini says MotoGP weight limits "need to change now"

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Marini's weight limit crusade Marini says MotoGP weight limits "need to change now"

What less cycling meant for Aleix Espargaro's 2022 MotoGP season

What less cycling meant for Aleix Espargaro’s 2022 MotoGP season

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Espargaro changed off-track routine What less cycling meant for Aleix Espargaro’s 2022 MotoGP season

Crutchlow didn't expect Yamaha MotoGP test role to be as difficult

Crutchlow didn’t expect Yamaha MotoGP test role to be as difficult

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Yamaha role is tough Crutchlow didn’t expect Yamaha MotoGP test role to be as difficult

Ducati "not worried" about its MotoGP secrets going to KTM

Ducati "not worried" about its MotoGP secrets going to KTM

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP

Ducati "not worried" about secrets Ducati "not worried" about its MotoGP secrets going to KTM

Fores makes MotoAmerica move after missing WSBK ride

Fores makes MotoAmerica move after missing WSBK ride

World Superbike
WSBK World Superbike

Fores makes MotoAmerica move Fores makes MotoAmerica move after missing WSBK ride

Binder: "Just a matter of time" before "frustrated" KTM breaks through in MotoGP

Binder: “Just a matter of time” before “frustrated” KTM breaks through in MotoGP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia November testing

KTM breakthrough "a matter of time" Binder: “Just a matter of time” before “frustrated” KTM breaks through in MotoGP

