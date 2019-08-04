Top events
BTCC / Snetterton / Race report

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington scores fifth win of 2019

shares
comments
Snetterton BTCC: Turkington scores fifth win of 2019
By:
Aug 4, 2019, 2:28 PM

Colin Turkington extended his BTCC points lead with victory in race two at Snetterton to make 2019 the most successful ever season for his WSR team.

The defending champion started just fourth on the grid but was the highest-placed runner on the grid to be equipped with the fastest soft-compound tyre.

The BMW driver came through a five-way melee for the race lead, at the expense of polesitter Tom Ingram, to win over Dan Cammish by 4.386 seconds.

In turn, he scored WSR’s 10th win of the season to surpass 2014 as its best ever year in the BTCC, and with teammate Andrew Jordan’s third place it means WSR scored its 200th BTCC podium with BMW.

Ingram held position at the start, but a slow getaway for second-starting Cammish allowed a flying Turkington to settle into second place on the inside at Riches.

Jordan too took advantage of the rear-wheel-drive car’s superior launch and the soft tyres to move into fourth, with the leading pack edging away from Ollie Jackson’s Motorbase Ford.

On the medium tyres – 0.5s per lap slower than the BMW’s rubber – Cammish allowed Jordan through at Wilson, and from there the 2013 champion closed the 1s lead that Ingram and Turkington had pulled.

The clear air for Jordan meant he could set the fastest lap of the race, and prompted Turkington to make his move for the lead of the race.

With a strong tow down the mainstraight, Turkington nudged Ingram into the Wilson hairpin.

As Jordan tried to fire his car around the outside, Ingram moved over to cover the attack and in the process left the door open for Turkington who claimed the lead.

Jordan had to take to the grass as Ingram went wide, which promoted Cammish back up into second and subsequent damage to Ingram’s race one-winning Toyota dropped him down to an eventual 23rd.

As Jordan was again stuck behind Cammish’s slower Honda Civic, Turkington romped home to a 4s victory.

Jackson held onto fourth to score his best result of the year, with Sam Tordoff and Jason Plato completing the top six.

Ashley Sutton recovered from 12th on the grid up to seventh ahead of Chris Smiley – who was then drawn on pole for the partially reversed race three grid.

Matt Simpson and Jake Hill closed out the top 10 ahead of third BMW driver Tom Oliphant and Rory Butcher.

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram wins Race 1 ahead of Cammish

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Snetterton
Drivers Colin Turkington
Teams West Surrey Racing
Author Matt Kew

