Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
MotoGP / Czech GP / Race report

Brno MotoGP: Marquez eases to sixth win of 2019

Brno MotoGP: Marquez eases to sixth win of 2019
By:
Aug 4, 2019, 1:26 PM

Honda rider Marc Marquez overcame nearest title rival Andrea Dovizioso to take his sixth MotoGP victory of the season in a delayed Czech Grand Prix at Brno.

Race control took the decision to delay the start of the race due to the arrival of rain in the hour leading up to the 2pm start time, with the whole field having opted for slick tyres.

When the race got underway some 40 minutes after the scheduled start, Marquez made a strong getaway from pole to maintain a slender lead over Ducati rider Dovizioso, who vaulted from fourth on the grid up to second.

Jack Miller's Pramac Ducati and Alex Rins' Suzuki followed the lead pair closely the opening part of the race, with the pair swapping places on lap three.

After 10 of the 20 laps, Marquez was only 0.4 seconds clear of Dovizioso, but over the following laps he upped the pace significantly, stretching a gap of over three seconds.

The Spaniard finally crossed the line with 2.452s in hand over Dovizioso to claim his 50th premier class win and stretch his championship lead to 63 points with nine races remaining.

Rins and Miller could likewise do nothing to close on Dovizioso, but Rins came under increasing pressure from Miller in the fight for third in the closing laps.

After a failed attempt to pass at Turn 1 on the penultimate lap, Miller managed to pass later that lap to secure his first podium finish since April's Austin race.

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow pulled off a bold pass on Valentino Rossi at Turn 3 just shy of half-distance to claim fifth, six places higher than his 11th-place grid slot.

Rossi was the top Yamaha finisher in sixth ahead of Petronas SRT rider Fabio Quartararo and the second factory Ducati of Danilo Petrucci.

Completing the top 10 were Takaaki Nakagami's LCR Honda and the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales, who had sunk as low as 14th at the start.

After both its works riders qualified in the top five in the rain on Saturday, KTM's top finisher was Pol Espargaro down in 11th place.

Espargaro had maintained his grid slot of fifth in the early laps, but was passed by both Rossi and Crutchlow on lap five, starting his descent down the order.

Teammate Johann Zarco made a wretched start from third, slumping to 12th on the opening lap, and by the end of lap four he had fallen out of the points in 16th.

He recovered to 14th in the end, behind the second Pramac Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira aboard the Tech 3 KTM.

Jorge Lorenzo's injury replacement Stefan Bradl claimed the final point in 15th place.

Joan Mir (Suzuki) and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas) were two early casualties after tangling at Turn 4 on the opening lap, while Hafizh Syahrin crashed out on lap 7.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 20  
2 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 20 2.452
3 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 20 3.497
4 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 20 4.858
5 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 20 6.007
6 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 20 9.083
7 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 20 12.092
8 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 20 13.976
9 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 20 15.724
10 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 20 16.558
11 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 20 18.234
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20 19.738
13 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 20 22.539
14 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 20 30.459
15 6 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 20 30.500
16 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 20 30.755
17 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 20 37.170
18 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 20 37.343
19 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 20 44.296
20 50 France Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 20 48.938
  55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 6  
  21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha    
  36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki    
View full results
Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein

FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
