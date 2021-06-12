Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback
BTCC / Snetterton News

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

By:

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden has been stripped of his Snetterton pole position for a rear-wing infringement.

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

Team Dynamics, the squad that runs the Scot’s Honda Civic Type R, has blamed “finger trouble” for a mistake in the rear-wing angle.

The mistake means Shedden is excluded from qualifying and will start Sunday’s opening race from 29th and last on the grid.

It elevates four-time champion Colin Turkington’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport to pole, and Tom Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N to the front row.

Dynamics boss Matt Neal told Motorsport.com: “They found the rear wing was one degree the wrong way.

“It should be one degree one way, but it was one degree the other way.

“The way people have reported it so far, it makes out that we’ve been cheating, but that’s obviously not the case.

“The wing was just set incorrectly – it was a finger problem.”

Shedden is already on the back foot in the championship following a bad opening weekend at Thruxton.

He crashed out of the first race in Hampshire, and struggled in the second after Dynamics ran out of time for a proper repair job.

An inspired drive in the reversed-grid wet-dry finale brought Shedden fourth place from back of the grid, less than a quarter of a second from finishing second.

After claiming pole at Snetterton, Shedden agreed that running without success ballast as a result of his Thruxton weekend made this an extremely important weekend for gathering points.

“We’ve just got to get some points back onto the board,” he said.

But despite the disappointment, Neal had no complaint about the penalty for the infringement.

“Rules are rules,” he added. “If the wing had been one degree the other way, it would have made absolutely no difference to our performance.

“If anything, it was hampering us technically and giving us more drag.

“What can you say?”

Ironically, it was Shedden’s teammate Dan Rowbottom who was the fastest to miss out on making it into the top 10 qualifying shootout, and who therefore inherits the position on the outside of the fifth row.

shares
comments

Related video

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

Previous article

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

10h
2
IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

18h
3
WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

23min
4
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

22h
5
Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

1h
Latest news
Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

19m
Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

3h
Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
Video Inside
BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

May 26, 2021
Dan Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022
Video Inside
BTCC

Dan Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

May 11, 2021
Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash
Video Inside
BTCC

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash

May 10, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat 00:34
BTCC
May 27, 2021

BTCC: Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat

Dan Cammish hopes for 2022 return to the BTCC 01:42
BTCC
May 12, 2021

Dan Cammish hopes for 2022 return to the BTCC

BTCC: Hill leads standings after opening round 04:57
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Hill leads standings after opening round

BTCC: Turkington accepts blame for Sutton 00:31
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Turkington accepts blame for Sutton

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More from
Marcus Simmons
Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback Snetterton
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
Video Inside
BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Gordon Shedden More from
Gordon Shedden
Shedden tops BTCC Silverstone test on Dynamics return
BTCC

Shedden tops BTCC Silverstone test on Dynamics return

Shedden makes BTCC return in Team Dynamics Honda
BTCC

Shedden makes BTCC return in Team Dynamics Honda

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing
BTCC

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Trending Today

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

Latest news

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

Dan Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Dan Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.