Portimao WEC: Alpine beats Toyotas to maiden pole

LMP2 teams swept practice for the 8 Hours of Portimao, but the hypercars surged to the top when it mattered the most, with the gap between the two classes nearly nine tenths of a second in qualifying.

Matthieu Vaxiviere topped the times in the A480-Gibson that raced as the Rebellion R-13 last season, improving to a 1m30.364s late in the session.

Brendon Hartley jumped to second in the #8 Toyota with his own last-gasp attempt, demoting the sister #7 GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway to third.

Tom Blomqvist was the top LMP2 driver in fourth overall in the #28 JOTA Oreca 07, 0.846s down on Vaxiviere, with teammate Antonio Felix da Costa qualifying just 0.045s adrift in fifth.

The Glickenhaus team qualified 11th overall on its WEC debut thanks to a 1m32.267s effort by Richard Westbrook.

Kevin Estre put Porsche on pole in the GTE Pro division, setting a time of 1m37.986 in the #92 911 RSR-19. He beat the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of James Calado by 0.373s, although the gap between the two could have been under a tenth had the British driver’s fastest time not been deleted for a track limits infringement.

The GTE Am honours went to Matteo Cairoli in the #56 Project 1 Porsche.

The WEC 8 Hours of Portimao starts on Sunday June 13 at 11:00 local time (+1 GMT) and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv.

Hypercar and LMP2 results:

GTE results:

