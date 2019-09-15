Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
09 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Knockhill / Race report

Knockhill BTCC: Butcher holds off Jordan by 0.268s

shares
comments
Knockhill BTCC: Butcher holds off Jordan by 0.268s
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 12:00 PM

Local hero Rory Butcher took victory in the opening BTCC race at Knockhil, fending off a strong late challenge from the BMW of Andrew Jordan.

Butcher had started from a career first BTCC pole in his AmDTuning.com Honda and blasted into an immediate lead, while Jordan powered his WSR-run BMW inside the Team Dynamics Honda of Dan Cammish to grab an early second spot.

The race was neutralised early on following a clash between Michael Crees’s Team Hard VW and the Motorbase Ford of Nicolas Hamilton. 

Once racing resumed on lap eight, Butcher continued to fend off his foe, although he was struggling with a loss of second gear – which is only used under power accelerating away from the hairpin on the 1.27-mile track.

That gave Jordan fresh hope and he kept the pressure on. His move for the lead came as the duo powered out of the hairpin to begin the 27th and last lap.

Jordan got better traction and went to the outside of the Honda, drawing level as the pair went over the timing line and then moving to the inside for Duffus Dip.

However, 2013 champion Jordan was unable to slow the rear-wheel-drive machine and ran wide, allowing Butcher to pounce down the inside going into McIntyres and regain the advantage, which he then held to the flag.

“Andrew was on a mission in that race,” said Butcher afterwards. “After the safety car period, I knew I had lost second gear, but third to sixth were OK. It was alright everywhere apart from the hairpin which I was having to do in third instead. 

“I was trying to build a gap in the early part of each lap to allow me the breathing space. It nearly worked, but Jordan just nipped ahead. I am relieved I was able to get it back.”

Jordan said that his unusual line going into Duffus, defending from Butcher, had been his undoing. “I had been on the dirty side of the circuit and that meant that I couldn’t get the car into the corner properly," he said.

"I knew quite early on and decided to bail out of it. Credit to Rory though, he has driven brilliantly so far this weekend.” 

Behind Jordan, Cammish took the final rostrum step after a tough race. He had chosen to use the option tyre, which is the less-favoured medium Dunlop rubber.

He was jumped early on by Tom Chilton’s Motorbase Ford, but regained the position when Chilton ran wide coming out of the chicane on lap 11. 

Despite that, Cammish was forced to look to his mirrors as points leader Colin Turkington, in the WSR BMW, was glued to his rear bumper for the final 15 laps. 

Senna Proctor consolidated his superb qualifying showing by bringing the BMR Racing Subaru home in fifth spot ahead of Chris Smiley (BTC Racing Honda) and the recovering Chilton.

Tom Ingram (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota), Afam Morgan (Ciceley Motorsport) and Jake Hill (Trade Price Cars Racing) rounded out the top 10.

Further back, champions Matt Neal and Ash Sutton both failed to finish after a collision on lap 11. Sutton put his Subaru down the inside of the medium-tyred Honda going into McIntyres as they battled over 10th place. Both were forced to retire with damage as a result. 

Next article
Knockhill BTCC: Butcher dominates qualifying for maiden pole

Previous article

Knockhill BTCC: Butcher dominates qualifying for maiden pole
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Knockhill
Author Matt James

BTCC Next session

Knockhill

Knockhill

14 Sep - 15 Sep
Race 3 Starts in
02 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
52 Seconds

Trending

1
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Marquez defeats Quartararo in last-lap duel

53m
2
Formula 1

Wolff didn’t lose trust in Renault despite Ocon snub

3
Formula 1

Steiner admits Haas struggles are 'killing' him

3h
4
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - the race as it happened

1h
5
Moto2

Misano Moto2: Fernandez wins but faces investigation

2h

Latest news

Knockhill BTCC: Butcher holds off Jordan by 0.268s
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Butcher holds off Jordan by 0.268s

Knockhill BTCC: Butcher dominates qualifying for maiden pole
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Butcher dominates qualifying for maiden pole

Hamilton's BTCC drive saved by extra ROKiT cash
BTCC

Hamilton's BTCC drive saved by extra ROKiT cash

Tordoff withdraws from Knockhill BTCC round
BTCC

Tordoff withdraws from Knockhill BTCC round

Thruxton BTCC: Cammish scores first victory of 2019
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cammish scores first victory of 2019

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.