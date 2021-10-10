Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race
BTCC / Donington Race report

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

By:

Tom Ingram put in a stunning drive from 11th on the grid to take victory in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N in the second British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Donington Park.

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

With the success ballast off, Ingram carved his way through the pack and passed first-race winner Gordon Shedden’s Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R with six laps remaining to take the lead.

After a storming start, Ingram took advantage of a failed bid by Ash Sutton to pass Colin Turkington into McLeans to move into sixth on the opening lap. He then picked off Turkington and then Senna Proctor on lap two to move into fourth.

Next time around, the flying Hyundai demoted Dan Lloyd’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra from third position at Coppice.

Up front, Rory Butcher had made an excellent start from third on the grid to insert his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, now on 57kg of success ballast, into the lead as they exited the first corner at Redgate.

But Shedden, despite his Honda being laden with 75kg of success weight, fought back and grabbed the lead back from Butcher into the Old Hairpin on the second lap.

Gordon Shedden, Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R

Gordon Shedden, Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

After moving up to third, Ingram had Butcher in his sights, and passed the Toyota into Redgate on the fifth lap to grab second position.

By the end of that lap, Shedden was 1.304 seconds in front, but Ingram chipped away at the gap and was on the Honda’s bumper by the end of the ninth tour of 16.

On the following lap, he got an overlap on the exit of Coppice, and completed the move into the chicane.

Shedden remained close to the Hyundai for the remainder of the race, and the duo were split by just 0.746s at the flag.

Butcher came under pressure from Turkington, whose West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport was on 39kg of ballast and was the quickest car on track, the Northern Irishman setting fastest lap.

But an uncharacteristic mistake at the Old Hairpin on the 13th lap sent four-time champion Turkington into a spin after he clipped a kerb, freeing up Butcher for the final podium spot.

Championship leader Ash Sutton was down to 27kg on his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, which he started from seventh on the grid.

But paradoxically Sutton seemed to struggle in the early laps, and fell as low as 10th in the frantic battling.

The Infiniti seemed to come alive as the race wore on, and Sutton passed Lloyd immediately after Turkington’s spin to take fourth.

Lloyd, with 66kg on board the Vauxhall, hung on well to claim fifth, just ahead of the BTC Racing Hondas of Senna Proctor and Josh Cook.

Proctor appeared to back off at the finish to aid title-contending team-mate Cook, but left it too late and claimed sixth.

Aiden Moffat continued a strong recovery from a bad qualifying day to take eighth in his LTR Infiniti, while Jake Hill stormed through to grab ninth in his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus.

Dan Rowbottom’s Dynamics Honda completed the top 10 ahead of the recovering Turkington, who was drawn on pole for the reversed-grid finale.

Read Also:

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval km/h Points
1 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 16 18'49.531   100.80 20
2 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 16 18'50.277 0.746 100.73 17
3 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 16 18'52.728 2.451 100.51 15
4 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 16 18'53.495 0.767 100.44 13
5 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 16 18'56.391 2.896 100.19 11
6 United Kingdom Senna Proctor 16 18'57.763 1.372 100.07 10
7 United Kingdom Josh Cook 16 18'57.801 0.038 100.06 9
8 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 16 18'58.068 0.267 100.04 8
9 United Kingdom Jake Hill 16 18'58.489 0.421 100.00 7
10 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 16 18'58.576 0.087 100.00 6
View full results
shares
comments
Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race

Previous article

Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

58 min
2
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

19 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

56 min
5
Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

6 h
Latest news
Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

11m
Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race
BTCC

Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race

2 h
Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s
Video Inside
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s

23 h
Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

Oct 2, 2021
Silverstone BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale
Video Inside
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale

Sep 26, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Shedden sets new qualifying lap record at Donington Park 00:34
BTCC
22 h

BTCC: Shedden sets new qualifying lap record at Donington Park

BTCC: Silverstone Race 3 in 80 seconds 01:24
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Race 3 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Silverstone Race 2 in 100 seconds 01:43
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Race 2 in 100 seconds

BTCC: Silverstone Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:09
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Race 1 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Silverstone Opener 01:11
BTCC
Sep 28, 2021

BTCC: Silverstone Opener

More from
Marcus Simmons
Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race Donington
BTCC

Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s Donington
Video Inside
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Trending Today

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Latest news

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race
BTCC BTCC

Donington BTCC: Shedden cruises to victory in opening race

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of 2021 by 0.033s

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.