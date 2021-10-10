Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP Next / Vettel takes responsibility for dry tyre call in Turkish GP
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

By:

Valtteri Bottas hailed his victory in Formula 1’s Turkish Grand Prix as one of his ‘best ever’ races, after a dominant performance in Istanbul.

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

The Mercedes driver led from pole position in the damp conditions, and edged clear in front of Max Verstappen through the opening phase of the race before drivers switched to a second set of inters.

Although he briefly lost the lead to Charles Leclerc, who stayed out longer on his first set of inters, Bottas was able to pass the Ferrari before eventually coming home more than 14 seconds clear of Verstappen.

Having been without an F1 victory since the 2020 Russian Grand Prix, Bottas said his clinical performance in Istanbul was exceptional.

“I think from my side I have to say probably one of the best races I've had ever,” said the Finn.

“Apart from one slide everything was under control. But, like I said before the race, the car has been really good in every condition and I had really good confidence with it, and really could control it.

“It's not easy to choose the strategy here with these conditions, in terms of when to stop and to which tyre and everything. But I'm glad everything went smooth once for me and that's nice.”

Verstappen had no response to the pace of Bottas and said that the need to extend the life of the intermediates meant he was in tyre preservation mode for much of the afternoon.

“It was not easy today, the track was very greasy,” said the Red Bull driver. “We just had to manage the tyres the whole race so we couldn't really push.

“It just seemed like Valtteri had a bit more pace and could look after the tyres, maybe a bit better as well. But I'm of course still happy to finish second because, in these conditions, it's also easy to get it wrong and you drop back.”

Asked what was the most difficult phase of the race, Verstappen said: “[To] stay awake! It was just all about just managing the tyres. So you were never pushing, [you had] to make it to a certain amount of laps, and then you boxed for another set.”

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Previous article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Next article

Vettel takes responsibility for dry tyre call in Turkish GP

Vettel takes responsibility for dry tyre call in Turkish GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

45 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

43 min
3
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

1 h
4
Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

6 h
5
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

18 h
Latest news
Vettel takes responsibility for dry tyre call in Turkish GP
Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry tyre call in Turkish GP

1m
Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races
Formula 1

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

16m
F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

43m
Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

45m
The Turkish GP F1 as it happened
Formula 1

The Turkish GP F1 as it happened

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change 00:30
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
4 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format 00:49
Formula 1
Oct 9, 2021

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend Turkish GP
Formula 1

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton Turkish GP
Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

Bottas gamble helped trigger Hamilton inter tyre call Russian GP
Formula 1

Bottas gamble helped trigger Hamilton inter tyre call

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache Turkish GP
Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues Turkish GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
3 h
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

Vettel takes responsibility for dry tyre call in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry tyre call in Turkish GP

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.