Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II Breaking news

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing

By:

Ty Dillon will return to fulltime competition in the NASCAR Cup Series next season with GMS Racing.

Dillon, 29, will drive GMS’ No. 94 Chevrolet in 2022 as it embarks in its inaugural season in the Cup Series. The Statesville, N.C.- based organization will continue to field three fulltime Truck Series teams next year as well.

At this time, GMS does not have a charter for its Cup team, which means Dillon will have to race his way into next season’s Daytona 500.

However, GMS officials said they have had multiple discussions with teams on obtaining a charter for next season, which would lock them into the starting field each week.

“It’s such an honor to be able to drive for GMS Racing as they take the step into the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time, and that they have chosen me as their driver for the future,” Dillon said. “It’s been a challenging year off from racing fulltime but I’m so excited to return.

“I don’t think that there is going to be another driver that is more hungry than I am next year to get back out there and prove what I am capable of in the Cup Series.”

Ty Dillon, GMS Racing

Ty Dillon, GMS Racing

Photo by: GMS Racing

Dillon has made over 160 starts in the Cup Series owns one win in the Xfinity Series, three in Trucks and nine in the ARCA Menards Series, where he won the championship in 2011.

“We are excited to welcome Ty to the GMS Racing family. Going full-time cup racing in 2022 is a big step for us and I can’t think of a better driver than Ty to lead us into our first year in NASCAR’s top series,” said team president Mike Beam.

GMS will have a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, and will utilize ECR Engines.

The No. 94 has special significance for Beam. In 1995, Beam partnered with NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Bill Elliott to spearhead Bill Elliott Racing, a team that fielded the iconic No. 94 entry throughout the late 1990s. The original Bill Elliott Racing shop is still a part of the GMS Racing campus today.

“GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process,” said team owner Maury Gallagher.

“We have the goal to be a championship caliber team in any series in which we compete, and I am excited to watch the team grow in the coming years.”

Dillon and the No. 94 will participate in the Next Gen car test Monday and Tuesday on the Charlotte Roval.

Read Also:

shares
comments
NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

Previous article

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

29 min
2
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

1 h
3
Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

1 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

1 h
5
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

2 h
Latest news
Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing
Video Inside
NAS

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing

0m
NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NAS

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

21 h
What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

Oct 8, 2021
Chase Elliott says a third Roval win 'very much within reach'
Video Inside
NAS

Chase Elliott says a third Roval win 'very much within reach'

Oct 8, 2021
Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?
Esports

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?

Oct 6, 2021
Latest videos
Ty Dillon to drive for GMS in NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 00:32
NASCAR Cup
2m

Ty Dillon to drive for GMS in NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

Preview Show: Which drivers will advance to the Round of 8 after the Roval? 03:05
NASCAR Cup
Oct 8, 2021

Preview Show: Which drivers will advance to the Round of 8 after the Roval?

Three in a row? ‘Very much within reach’ for Elliott at Roval 00:34
NASCAR Cup
Oct 8, 2021

Three in a row? ‘Very much within reach’ for Elliott at Roval

Denny Hamlin emotional after first win as team owner with 23XI Racing 01:15
NASCAR Cup
Oct 4, 2021

Denny Hamlin emotional after first win as team owner with 23XI Racing

Emotional Bubba Wallace reacts to winning at Talladega Superspeedway 02:10
NASCAR Cup
Oct 4, 2021

Emotional Bubba Wallace reacts to winning at Talladega Superspeedway

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Allmendinger wins third straight Charlotte Roval Xfinity race Charlotte II
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger wins third straight Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Trending Today

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

Chase Elliott says a third Roval win 'very much within reach'
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott says a third Roval win 'very much within reach'

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?
Esports Esports

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.