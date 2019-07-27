Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Blancpain Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa / Breaking news

Bentley questions Spa 24h BoP after missing Superpole

shares
comments
Bentley questions Spa 24h BoP after missing Superpole
By:
Co-author: Heiko Stritzke
Jul 27, 2019, 9:16 AM

Bentley has hit out at the Balance of Performance for this weekend's Spa 24 Hours after none of its four factory cars qualified in the top 20.

Bentley motorsport boss Brian Gush questioned a 20kg swing in minimum weight for this weekend's blue-riband round of the Blancpain GT Series between the British marque's Continental GT3 and the Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the Audi R8 LMS.

"It is is a little bit difficult to understand, because when we won at Paul Ricard last month, we didn't have the quickest car," he told Motorsport.com. "We've gone up 10kg and the Mercedes and the Audi have gone down 10kg, and a 20kg is a lot around Spa."

Jules Gounon, the quickest driver in the #107 Bentley that qualified 21st, claimed that the BoP change had made a significant difference. 

"The BoP has really hurt us here — the car feels good but we don't have the pace," he said. 

Gounon's best time was seven tenths off the fastest lap qualifying lap on Thursday by Yelmer Buurman in the factory Black Falcon Mercedes, which went on to take pole on Friday in the Superpole session in the hands of Maro Engel.

The other M-Sport Bentleys will start the race in 32nd, 36th and 49th positions, with the #110 car that ended up 49th suffering from an ABS problem in qualifying.

#110 M-Sport Team Bentley Bentley Continental GT3: Andy Soucek, Lucas Ordonez, Pipo Derani

#110 M-Sport Team Bentley Bentley Continental GT3: Andy Soucek, Lucas Ordonez, Pipo Derani

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Gush conceded that the hot weather on Thursday evening when the four Continentals failed to make it through to the Superpole session were a contributing factor in the lack of pace.

Turbocharged cars such as the Bentley were handicapped, with SRO technical director Claude Surmont estimating that the heat cost Bentley and BMW, which also failed to get a car into Superpole, approximately 10bhp. 

He stressed that not all turbo cars were affected in the same way, which explained why two Ferrari 488 GT3s and one Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 made it into Superpole.

"Claude will say it's all down to the barometric pressure and I'll say its all down to the weight," said Gush. "The truth is somewhere in the middle; the weight is a big part of the seven tenths we were missing."

BMW also suffers in the heat

Augusto Farfus, one of the drivers in the Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3 that qualified 31st, told Motorsport.com that the intense heat on Thursday night hurt both the Bavarian marque's handling and engine performance.

"Our car is very sensitive to the temperature," explained Farfus. "This is one of the hottest races we’ve experience, this does not help us, it does not give us any hope when it’s that hot.

"Due to the size of the car, the concept of the car, when you get hot temperatures, purely on a grip level we struggle more than the others. This is the first problem. Second, the engine struggles. Our engine is more sensitive to hot temperatures, especially [compared to] a normally-aspirated engine.

"So we lost a little bit on handling, but also on pure engine performance due to the heat. But the race will be about surviving. If you see the forecast, it’s gonna be crazy rain."

#42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3: John Edwards, Martin Tomczyk, Augusto Farfus

#42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3: John Edwards, Martin Tomczyk, Augusto Farfus

Photo by: Erik Junius

Next article
Spa 24h: Engel shades Vanthoor to give Mercedes pole

Previous article

Spa 24h: Engel shades Vanthoor to give Mercedes pole

Next article

Spa 24h: SMP Racing Ferrari leads after six hours

Spa 24h: SMP Racing Ferrari leads after six hours
Load comments

About this article

Series Blancpain Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Spa
Teams M-Sport
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights 11:34
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide 00:53
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights 11:00
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights

Spa 24 Hours: 5 Hour highlights 03:04
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 5 Hour highlights

Spa 24 Hours: 3 Hour highlights 02:22
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 3 Hour highlights

Latest news

Honda could've been "big challenger" without red flag
BES

Honda could've been "big challenger" without red flag

Late cautions “ended” Tandy’s Spa 24h victory hopes
BES

Late cautions “ended” Tandy’s Spa 24h victory hopes

Spa 24h: GPX Porsche prevails in stop-start race
BES

Spa 24h: GPX Porsche prevails in stop-start race

Spa 24h red-flagged due to heavy rain
BES

Spa 24h red-flagged due to heavy rain

Spa 24h: ROWE Porsche leads in heavy rain at halfway
BES

Spa 24h: ROWE Porsche leads in heavy rain at halfway

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.