Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019

The 46-year-old makes the switch after a difficult 2018 season with the Boutsen-Ginion Honda team that yielded 23rd in the standings with a best result of seventh.

For the 2019 campaign, he joins a four-strong line-up at Comtoyou, which is running both a pair of Cupras and two Audi RS3 LMS TCRs.

Joining Coronel in the Cupra side of the garage is Aurelien Panis, while Frederic Vervisch and series newcomer Niels Langeveld race the Audis.

Coronel is chasing his first race win since 2016, when he triumphed in the first Vila Real WTCC race at the wheel of a ROAL Motorsport Chevrolet Cruze (pictured below).

That was the Dutchman's fifth win in a championship he has contested in its various guises since 2002, his first year in the European Touring Car Championship.