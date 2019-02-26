Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019

shares
comments
Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019
By:
18m ago

Tom Coronel has announced he will drive a Cupra Leon TCR for the Comtoyou Racing squad in the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

The 46-year-old makes the switch after a difficult 2018 season with the Boutsen-Ginion Honda team that yielded 23rd in the standings with a best result of seventh.

For the 2019 campaign, he joins a four-strong line-up at Comtoyou, which is running both a pair of Cupras and two Audi RS3 LMS TCRs.

Joining Coronel in the Cupra side of the garage is Aurelien Panis, while Frederic Vervisch and series newcomer Niels Langeveld race the Audis.

Coronel is chasing his first race win since 2016, when he triumphed in the first Vila Real WTCC race at the wheel of a ROAL Motorsport Chevrolet Cruze (pictured below).

That was the Dutchman's fifth win in a championship he has contested in its various guises since 2002, his first year in the European Touring Car Championship.

Tom Coronel, Roal Motorsport, Chevrolet RML Cruze TC1

Tom Coronel, Roal Motorsport, Chevrolet RML Cruze TC1

Photo by: FIA WTCC

Next article
Monteiro joins new Honda squad for full-time WTCR return

Previous article

Monteiro joins new Honda squad for full-time WTCR return
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Tom Coronel
Teams Comtoyou Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2h ago
Mercedes introduces revised aero package in testing Article
Formula 1

Mercedes introduces revised aero package in testing

Sky confirms Ted Kravitz, ends frenzied social media speculation Article
Formula 1

Sky confirms Ted Kravitz, ends frenzied social media speculation

News in depth
Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019
WTCR

Coronel joins Comtoyou Cupra squad for 2019

Monteiro joins new Honda squad for full-time WTCR return
WTCR

Monteiro joins new Honda squad for full-time WTCR return

Panis stays on WTCR grid with Comtoyou
WTCR

Panis stays on WTCR grid with Comtoyou

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.