Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
06 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up

shares
comments
Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up
By:

Michael Ruben Rinaldi will replace Chaz Davies in Ducati’s factory line-up for the 2021 World Superbike line-up, it has been announced.

Davies has been a part of Ducati’s WSBK fold since 2014, but question marks were being raised about his future with the Italian marque after he was outperformed by first Alvaro Bautista and then Scott Redding in 2020.

This has coincided with a strong second full-season campaign for Rinaldi, who claimed his maiden WSBK triumph at Aragon last month with the Go Eleven privateer team.

The Italian is currently the top independent rider in the standings in seventh place, one position and 31 points clear of the Ten Kate Yamaha of Loris Baz.

Ahead of this year’s title at Estoril, it was announced that Rinaldi will take the second seat at Ducati next year alongside Redding , who is on a two-year deal with the Italian marque.

“We’re pleased to welcome Michael Ruben Rinaldi to the official team,” Ducati Corse’s General Manager Luigi Dall’Igna said. 

“This year, Michael has shown great competitiveness, crowned by the Aragon victory, and has always been fighting for top positions. We believe that the time has come for him to join the official team and we are convinced that he has a bright future ahead of him.”

The announcement leaves an uncertain future for Davies, who said earlier that month that Ducati must recognise his role in turning the marque into a WSBK title contender while deciding its rider line-up for 2021.

“I want to thank Chaz, who has been an excellent ambassador for our brand over the past seven years and has achieved some very important results with us: 27 victories plus another 59 podium finishes and three consecutive second places in the World Championship,” Dall’Igna said. 

“We will try to close our adventure together in the best way during the next race weekend in Estoril.”

Redding remains in mathematical contention of the 2020 WSBK title heading into Estoril, although Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea is likely to seal a sixth consecutive title as early as the first race of the weekend.

Davies sits third in the championship with a round to spare, 59 points behind teammate Redding.

Granado to make World Superbike debut with Honda

Previous article

Granado to make World Superbike debut with Honda
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Chaz Davies , Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change

Grosjean's points finish won't influence Haas 2021 F1 decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean's points finish won't influence Haas 2021 F1 decision

Formula E champion da Costa gets RLL IndyCar test call-up
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Formula E champion da Costa gets RLL IndyCar test call-up

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up

Latest news

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up

Granado to make World Superbike debut with Honda
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Granado to make World Superbike debut with Honda

Morais to make Kawasaki WSBK return at Estoril
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Morais to make Kawasaki WSBK return at Estoril

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

2
Formula 1

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat

3
Formula 1

Grosjean's points finish won't influence Haas 2021 F1 decision

53m
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel

3h
5
IndyCar

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP

Latest news

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up
WSBK

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up

Granado to make World Superbike debut with Honda
WSBK

Granado to make World Superbike debut with Honda

Morais to make Kawasaki WSBK return at Estoril
WSBK

Morais to make Kawasaki WSBK return at Estoril

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up
WSBK

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up

Davies wants Ducati to recognise bike development role
WSBK

Davies wants Ducati to recognise bike development role

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.