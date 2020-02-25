Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
FP2 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Phillip Island / Breaking news

Redding plans to study Rea in first WSBK races

shares
comments
Redding plans to study Rea in first WSBK races
By:
Co-author: Lorenza D'Adderio
Feb 25, 2020, 1:14 PM

Ducati rider Scott Redding says he plans to study World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea during his first races in the category.

Rea has taken five WSBK titles on the trot with Kasawaki, most recently seeing off a challenge from Redding's Ducati predecessor Alvaro Bautista, despite the Spaniard winning the first 11 races of the season.

MotoGP podium finisher Redding arrives to WSBK with title ambitions after having triumphed in British Superbikes in 2019, but accepts he doesn't yet have a full image of what to expect from Rea.

"I never raced against Jonny, and we had two different career paths," Redding said.

"I watched races with him. He is very smart, he has different strategies and when things are not going to plan, he has a plan B.

"He is a very smart rider, I am fully aware of that. He has a lot of experience.

"I won't know until the first race [how to take on Rea], I can only listen what people say about what he does or what he rides and try to see on TV from last year, which is very difficult. You have to adjust on the moment.

"If you're a world-class rider, you need to adjust on that split second to make a decision about what you do and then you can look. Like in boxing, you learn the guy in the first few rounds, and after, you do your own attack.

"It is a similar thing in racing, maybe I need to learn in race one, race two at Phillip Island, it is a new thing for me.

"My target is try to be out and battle with him, I think he is a very safe rider, respectable, he doesn't do too many dirty moves, I understand sometimes you need to be a bit forceful."

Redding stressed, however, that it was "the target" to win immediately in Phillip Island, like Bautista had done the year prior.

"I have experience in that circuit. I lost the championship in that circuit in Moto2, and I would like to start off with some wins there, or at least battling for wins, to try and get a championship back at the end of the year.

"Philip Island is one of my favourite tracks, and I don't see a reason why we can't fight for a win there. It's hard to say now, yes or no - last year with Bautista, but rules changed from there, many things are different. Myself, I think about the long-term and not the short-term, so we will see. Testing is always one thing, and racing is a complete another thing, and I go racing to try and win."

Read Also:

Next article
Rea tops final World Superbike 2020 pre-season test

Previous article

Rea tops final World Superbike 2020 pre-season test
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Phillip Island
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar
SBK FP1 Starts in
2 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Prost says "stupid" electric obsession leaves F1 in tough spot

2
Formula 1

The changes that helped Mercedes fit DAS

3h
3
Formula 1

McLaren had "best start for many, many years" to F1 testing

2h
4
WEC

Kobayashi berates LMP1 handicaps after "joke" Austin race

5
Formula 1

Albon: Rivals would still have found out about "sneaky" DAS

Latest videos

WSBK: 2020 Calendar 02:12
World Superbike

WSBK: 2020 Calendar

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start 03:06
World Superbike

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

Latest news

Redding plans to study Rea in first WSBK races
WSBK

Redding plans to study Rea in first WSBK races

Rea tops final World Superbike 2020 pre-season test
WSBK

Rea tops final World Superbike 2020 pre-season test

Honda winning again in World Superbike "a question of time"
WSBK

Honda winning again in World Superbike "a question of time"

Honda reveals 2020 World Superbike challenger
WSBK

Honda reveals 2020 World Superbike challenger

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown
WSBK

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.