Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
FP2 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
First Practice in
15 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Phillip Island / Practice report

Phillip Island WSBK: Redding quickest in practice for Ducati

shares
comments
Phillip Island WSBK: Redding quickest in practice for Ducati
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 5:11 AM

New Ducati recruit Scott Redding topped Friday practice for the opening round of the World Superbike season at Phillip Island, leading the Yamaha of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

With the first practice taking place on a damp Phillip Island circuit, all of the day’s quickest times were set in the dry second session.

Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes led the way when practice resumed in the afternoon, immediately moving to the top of the charts with a time of 1m31.336s.

Leon Haslam, who left Kawasaki to join the factory Honda team over the winter, then took over the top, breaking the 1m31s barrier with a 1m30.936s flyer.

A red flag was thrown soon after to recover debris from track, and although the session went back to green soon after, Haslam’s benchmark remained unbeaten until the final two minutes of practice.

Redding, making his WSBK debut for the factory Ducati team, set a blistering time of 1m30.436s, dethroning Haslam by half a second.

Moments later, Razgatlioglu also managed to better Haslam’s chart-topping time, albeit finishing over four tenths down on Redding, before Michael van der Mark (Yamaha) relegated the Honda rider to fourth.

Loriz Baz finished fifth for the Ten Kate Yamaha team, while five-time champion Jonathan Rea’s late effort of 1m30.978s was only good enough for sixth.

Tom Sykes was the lead BMW rider in seventh, while Alvaro Bautista was next up in eighth on his debut weekend with Honda.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was ninth astride the Go Eleven Ducati, while the top 10 was completed by Puccetti Kawasaki of Xaxi Fores.

Chaz Davies was only 13th quickest on the second of the two factory Ducatis, over a second slower than teammate Redding, who also topped the morning session in the wet.

The field was propped up by multiple Suzuka 8 Hours winner Takumi Takahashi, who is making his full-time WSBK debut with the MIE Althea Honda team.

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding   1'30.436  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'30.854 0.418
3 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 1'30.905 0.469
4 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam   1'30.936 0.500
5 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 1'30.973 0.537
6 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'30.978 0.542
7 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'31.161 0.725
8 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista   1'31.201 0.765
9 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi   1'31.213 0.777
10 12 Spain Xavi Fores Kawasaki 1'31.265 0.829
11 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'31.336 0.900
12 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Kawasaki 1'31.397 0.961
13 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies   1'31.478 1.042
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 1'31.747 1.311
15 31 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'31.898 1.462
16 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo Yamaha 1'32.008 1.572
17 77 Chile Maximilian Scheib Kawasaki 1'32.030 1.594
18 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier   1'32.649 2.213
19 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi   1'34.995 4.559
View full results

Related video

Next article
Redding plans to study Rea in first WSBK races

Previous article

Redding plans to study Rea in first WSBK races
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Phillip Island
Author Rachit Thukral

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar
SSP FP2 Starts in
00 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
33 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out

29m
3
Supercars

Triple Eight confirms control arm suspicions

4
Formula 1

Why Vettel is not yet done with annoying Ferrari

5
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Redding quickest in practice for Ducati

20m

Latest videos

WSBK: 2020 Calendar 02:12
World Superbike

WSBK: 2020 Calendar

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start 03:06
World Superbike

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

Latest news

Phillip Island WSBK: Redding quickest in practice for Ducati
WSBK

Phillip Island WSBK: Redding quickest in practice for Ducati

Redding plans to study Rea in first WSBK races
WSBK

Redding plans to study Rea in first WSBK races

Rea tops final World Superbike 2020 pre-season test
WSBK

Rea tops final World Superbike 2020 pre-season test

Honda winning again in World Superbike "a question of time"
WSBK

Honda winning again in World Superbike "a question of time"

Honda reveals 2020 World Superbike challenger
WSBK

Honda reveals 2020 World Superbike challenger

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.