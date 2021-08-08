Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Autodrom Most Race report

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

News Editor

Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu cruised to his second win of the Most World Superbike event in Sunday morning's Superpole race after Jonathan Rea made another error while battling the Turkish rider.

Following his win over Scott Redding during Saturday's opening race, Razgatlioglu seized the lead at the first corner and led every one of the 10 laps en route to victory by just under half a second.

Poleman Rea shadowed Razgatlioglu closely for most of the distance, but was never able to make a pass, and on lap eight the Kawasaki rider ran straight on at Turn 1, the site of his first crash in Saturday's race.

The defending champion rejoined still in second place but now with the Ducati of Redding right on his tail, and at the start of the final lap Redding was able to pass Rea at Turn 1 for second.

Razgatlioglu's lead was out to nearly two seconds after Rea's error, but the Yamaha man was able to cruise for the final couple of laps en route to his fifth victory in nine races.

With Rea only third - albeit scoring his 200th WSBK podium - it means Razgatlioglu is now only seven points off the championship lead.

Some five seconds down on the lead trio, Andrea Locatelli was fourth on the second works Yamaha, followed by the BMW of Tom Sykes and the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff.

Impressive Motocorsa Ducati privateer Axel Bassani had been running as high as sixth but slipped to eighth in the closing stages behind both Gerloff and the Kawasaki of Alex Lowes.

Alvaro Bautista (Honda) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati) completed the top 10, with wildcard Marvin Fritz (YART Yamaha) a solid 12th aboard his FIM Endurance World Championship-spec bike.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 10  
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 10 0.496
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 10 1.384
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 10 5.765
5 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 10 8.694
6 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 10 9.306
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 10 10.152
8 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 10 11.216
9 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 10 11.514
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 10 12.344
11 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 10 12.518
12 17 Germany Marvin Fritz Yamaha 10 14.342
13 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 10 15.591
14 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 10 22.917
15 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 10 24.924
16 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 10 30.155
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 10 30.249
18 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 10 30.804
19 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 10 37.768
20 14 United States Jayson Uribe Kawasaki 10 52.907
  52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 0  
  53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 0  
  98 Czech Republic Karel Hanika Yamaha 0  
