Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
World Superbike / Autodrom Most Race report

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

By:
, News Editor

Ducati rider Scott Redding scored a dominant victory in the final World Superbike race of the weekend at Most to deny Toprak Razgatlioglu a clean sweep of wins at the Czech track.

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Fresh from winning the Superpole race earlier in the day, poleman Razgatlioglu once again made the best start and led the opening two laps ahead of Yamaha teammate Andrea Locatelli and Redding.

But Redding, who opted for the supersoft compound SCX Pirelli rear tyre, was soon on the move, picking off Locatelli at the sweeping Turn 20 right-hander on the third lap of 22.

The ex-MotoGP rider was then all over the back of Razgatlioglu and made the move at his customary passing place of Turn 1 at the start of the fifth lap to grab the lead.

From there, Redding was never seriously threatened again, as he opened up a one-second lead by the end of the 10th lap.

He finally crossed the line 3.5s ahead of Razgatlioglu to score his first WSBK win since May's Estoril round and his third of the season.

Championship leader Jonathan Rea ran fourth for the first part of the race behind Locatelli and needed nine laps to clear the Italian rookie, by which time the leading pair were well ahead.

In the end the Kawasaki rider trailed home a massive 12s down on Redding, with his championship advantage over Razgatlioglu cut to just three points approaching the halfway point of the season.

Locatelli extended his streak of top-five finishes in fourth place, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the second factory Ducati passed Alex Lowes' Kawasaki at the start of the final lap to grab fifth.

Michael van der Mark climbed 10 spots from his grid position to lead the BMW contingent in seventh, ahead of the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff and the second BMW of Tom Sykes.

Alvaro Bautista passed Honda teammate Leon Haslam to claim the final position inside the top 10.

Chaz Davies completed a weekend to forget aboard the Go Eleven Ducati in 12th place, although a first-corner crash for Axel Bassani at least meant the Welshman was the best of the satellite Panigale V4 R riders at the finish ahead of Barni Racing's Tito Rabat.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 22  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 22 3.587
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 22 12.460
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 22 15.206
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 22 19.479
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 22 19.901
7 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 22 20.034
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 22 20.250
9 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 22 24.043
10 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 22 25.257
11 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 22 29.203
12 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 22 38.396
13 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 22 41.674
14 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 22 45.843
15 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 22 54.144
16 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 22 54.354
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 22  
18 98 Czech Republic Karel Hanika Yamaha 22  
19 17 Germany Marvin Fritz Yamaha 22  
20 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 22  
21 14 United States Jayson Uribe Kawasaki 21  
  47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 0  
  52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 0  
View full results
shares
comments
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Previous article

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa

2 h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

7 h
3
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Jorge Martin scores maiden win after red flag

44 min
4
Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

4 h
5
Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

19 h
Latest news
Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
WSBK

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

29m
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
WSBK

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

5 h
Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass
WSBK

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

23 h
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes
Video Inside
WSBK

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

Aug 7, 2021
Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record
WSBK

Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes 00:38
World Superbike
21 h

WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice 00:44
World Superbike
Aug 7, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most 00:36
World Superbike
Aug 6, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat 00:45
World Superbike
Jul 30, 2021

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat

WSBK: Lowes signs new multi-year Kawasaki deal 00:49
World Superbike
Jul 27, 2021

WSBK: Lowes signs new multi-year Kawasaki deal

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Scott Redding More from
Scott Redding
Redding says Most track not up to WSBK safety standards Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Redding says Most track not up to WSBK safety standards

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash Assen
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future? Prime
MotoGP

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future?

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Redding boosted by Razgatlioglu 'ruffling Rea's feathers' Donington Park
World Superbike

Redding boosted by Razgatlioglu 'ruffling Rea's feathers'

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
World Superbike

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

Redding: "No good points" to take from Misano WSBK Misano
World Superbike

Redding: "No good points" to take from Misano WSBK

Trending Today

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

Styrian MotoGP: Jorge Martin scores maiden win after red flag
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Jorge Martin scores maiden win after red flag

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return in Styria
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return in Styria

Latest news

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.