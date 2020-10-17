Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP4 in
00 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in
13 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Estoril / Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

shares
comments
Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
By:

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed a maiden World Superbike pole position in a dramatic Superpole session at Estoril, as Jonathan Rea and Scott Redding qualified near the back after suffering separate crashes.

Having swept all three practice sessions in the run up to the 2020 title decider, Redding arrived in qualifying as the favourite for pole as he tried to keep his slim championship hopes alive.

However, even before he had set a timed lap, the British rider crashed his Ducati at Turn 6 in cold conditions, immediately ruling himself out of the rest of the session.

There was more drama just minutes later as Rea suffered the same fate at Turn 4, albeit after setting what was then the second quickest time behind Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes.

A red flag was deployed to assist the recovery of Rea’s stranded bike, before the session was resumed for 20 minutes in the absence of the two title rivals.

Redding’s teammate Chaz Davies put himself on provisional pole after the first runs on race tyres, his time of 1m37.040s putting him clear of the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff.

When the riders switched to qualifying tyres, Davies made a marginal improvement to 1m36.891s, before Honda’s Leon Haslam took the top spot with a time of 1m36.856s.

But the pole eventually went to Razgatlioglu, the factory Yamaha rider finishing a whopping seven tenths clear of Haslam with his final effort of 1m36.154s.

Gerloff moved up to third behind Haslam with a last-gasp flyer, demoting the Ducati of Davies outside the front row.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will replace Davies in the factory Ducati team next year, was fifth quickest, ahead of the second Yamaha of Michael van der Mark and the Kawasaki of Lowes.

Alvaro Bautista appeared set to qualify his Honda on the front row, but a slow final sector left him down in eighth.

Xavi Fores completed the third row on the Puccetti Kawasaki, while the top 10 was rounded by BMW rider Tom Sykes.

Rea’s early effort of 1m38.192s was good enough for 15th, while Redding qualified dead last in 22nd position.

Ducati managed to repair Redding’s bike for the British rider to leave the pits with 30 seconds left on the clock, but that was too late for him to begin a timed lap.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'36.154  
2 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1'36.856 0.702
3 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'36.865 0.711
4 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1'36.891 0.737
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'36.911 0.757
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 1'36.947 0.793
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'37.028 0.874
8 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1'37.042 0.888
9 12 Spain Xavi Fores Kawasaki 1'37.129 0.975
10 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'37.159 1.005
11 94 Germany Jonas Folger Yamaha 1'37.175 1.021
12 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 1'37.307 1.153
13 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo Yamaha 1'37.481 1.327
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 1'37.984 1.830
15 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'38.192 2.038
16 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Ducati 1'38.367 2.213
17 71 Italy Matteo Ferrari Ducati 1'38.375 2.221
18 32 South Africa Sheridan Morais Kawasaki 1'38.379 2.225
19 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi Honda 1'38.581 2.427
20 51 Brazil Eric Granado Honda 1'39.309 3.155
21 20 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati 1'39.346 3.192
22 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 1'40.967 4.813
23 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati    
View full results
Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider

Previous article

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Drivers Toprak Razgatlioglu
Teams Crescent Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars
WRC WRC / Breaking news

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
World Superbike World Superbike / Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo

Latest news

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
WSBK World Superbike / Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider
WSBK World Superbike / Practice report

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

3h
2
Supercars

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

1h
4
Formula 1

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016

5
WRC

FIA signs off hybrid system for next-gen WRC cars

7m

Latest news

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season
WSBK

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021
WSBK

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up
WSBK

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.