Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Chilean rider Scheib gets full-time WSBK ride

shares
comments
Chilean rider Scheib gets full-time WSBK ride
By:
Dec 9, 2019, 12:25 PM

Chilean rider Maximilian Scheib will race in the World Superbike championship next year for the Orelac Racing Kawasaki squad.

Scheib makes the step up to WSBK after winning this year's Spanish Superbike series, prior to which he spent two seasons in Superstock 1000 - finishing third overall in 2018.

He also made two WSBK outings in the final two rounds of the 2018 season in Argentina and Qatar, replacing Jordi Torres at MV Agusta and scoring a best finish of 13th.

Now the 24-year-old replaces Leandro Mercado, who switches to the new Motocorsa Ducati outfit for 2020, aboard Orelac's solo Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

"It is a dream come true, so much that I can hardly believe it," said Scheib.

"Being in WSBK in 2020 is something for which I have to thank both [team boss] Jose Calero and the entire Orelac Racing team, they believe in me and trust my talent.

"I am very excited about this adventure and I want to start as soon as possible. This will be a year without pressure, but clearly I have expectations. I want to start calmly but working hard in the pre-season.

"I don't know the layout of Phillip Island and I know that both there and in Qatar my rivals will be very strong, but when I get to Europe I will be able to show all my talent."

2020 WSBK line-up so far:

Team Riders
Kawasaki

 Jonathan Rea

 Alex Lowes
Ducati

 Chaz Davies

 Scott Redding
Crescent Yamaha

 Toprak Razgatlioglu

Netherlands Michael van der Mark
GRT Yamaha

 Federico Caricasulo

 Garrett Gerloff
Honda

 Alvaro Bautista

 Leon Haslam
BMW

 Tom Sykes

 Eugene Laverty
Puccetti Kawasaki

 Xavi Fores
Pedercini Kawasaki

 Jordi Torres

 Lorenzo Savadori
Orelac Kawasaki

Chile Maximilian Scheib
Barni Ducati

 Leon Camier
Go Eleven Ducati

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Motocorsa Ducati

Argentina Leandro Mercado
MIE Honda

Japan Takumi Takahashi

TBA 
Next article
Rea leads Yamahas in World Superbike test at Jerez

Previous article

Rea leads Yamahas in World Superbike test at Jerez
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Maximilian Scheib
Teams Orelac Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule

3h
2
NASCAR Cup

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR

3
Formula 1

Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending

3h
4
WEC

Toyota operating on "risky schedule" with hypercar

2h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: 2019 went from "heap" of car to best ever season

1h

Latest videos

WSBK: 2020 Calendar 02:12
World Superbike

WSBK: 2020 Calendar

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start 03:06
World Superbike

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

Latest news

Chilean rider Scheib gets full-time WSBK ride
WSBK

Chilean rider Scheib gets full-time WSBK ride

Rea leads Yamahas in World Superbike test at Jerez
WSBK

Rea leads Yamahas in World Superbike test at Jerez

Carrasco tests Rea's Kawasaki Superbike at Jerez
WSBK

Carrasco tests Rea's Kawasaki Superbike at Jerez

Folger set for Yamaha WSBK wildcard outings in 2020
WSBK

Folger set for Yamaha WSBK wildcard outings in 2020

New Ducati squad to join WSBK field in 2020
WSBK

New Ducati squad to join WSBK field in 2020

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.