World Superbike / Buriram / Race report

Buriram WSBK: Bautista completes second hat-trick of wins

Buriram WSBK: Bautista completes second hat-trick of wins
By:
30m ago

Ducati's Alvaro Bautista continued his World Superbike winning streak and completed his second hat-trick by dominating the final race at Buriram.

Pole-sitter Bautista kept the lead after the start and quickly built a gap over closest rival Jonathan Rea.

He was in a class of his own throughout the 20-lap race, eventually claiming a dominant win by over 10 seconds.

Rea was unable to keep up with Bautista and had to focus on Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes instead, as the Briton shadowed him for the majority of the race.

But he pulled away in the late stages to secure second for the sixth time in 2019, with Lowes completing an identical podium for all three races at Buriram.

His teammate Michael van der Mark salvaged fourth after battling with Leon Haslam (Kawasaki) and Marco Melandri (GRT Yamaha) for the whole race.

The Italian's teammate Sandro Cortese finished seventh, followed by Barni Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi and the Kawasakis of Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti) and Jordi Torres (Pedercini).

Chaz Davies was also in the fight four fourth initially but an aggressive move by Melandri forced him wide before he retired with a mechanical failure.

Tom Sykes' BMW also broke down early in the race, while Eugene Laverty was a non-starter as his bike couldn't be repaired in time from his Saturday crash.

Race results

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati  
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 10.053
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 12.368
4 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 17.378
5 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam  Kawasaki 17.518
6 33 Italy Marco Melandri  Yamaha 18.925
7 11 Germany Sandro Cortese  Yamaha 23.281
8 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati 28.444
9 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 33.156
10 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Kawasaki 33.224
11 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger  BMW 40.164
12 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari  Honda 53.511
13 52 Alessandro Delbianco  Honda  
  7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati  
  66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes  BMW  
  36 Argentina Leandro Mercado  Kawasaki  
  50 Ireland Eugene Laverty  Ducati  
Buriram WSBK: Bautista wins red-flagged Superpole race

Buriram WSBK: Bautista wins red-flagged Superpole race
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Buriram
Sub-event SBK Race 2
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author David Gruz
