World Superbike / Magny-Cours Race report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea, Razgatlioglu crashes gift Bautista win

Alvaro Bautista extended his World Superbike championship lead in Saturday's opening race at Magny-Cours as both of his main rivals Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu crashed in the early stages.

Kawasaki man Rea had started from pole and was running second Razgatlioglu when he lost the front end exiting the final chicane at the end of the second lap.

That left Yamaha man Razgatlioglu with a decent margin up front, but on the very next lap the reigning champion suffered a tumble of his own as he misjudged his braking at the Imola chicane.

BMW rider Scott Redding assumed the lead at this point, but on the seventh lap of 21 Bautista was able to pass for the top spot approaching the Nurburgring chicane, eventually easing away to the tune of 4.079 seconds.

With Razgatlioglu eventually remounting and finishing 11th and Rea ending up a lap down in 24th place, it leaves Bautista with a bumper 56-point advantage over Rea at the head of the riders' standings.

Axel Bassani scored his first podium finish of the year aboard the Motocorsa Ducati, assisted by a crash for local hero Loris Baz (Bonovo BMW), who went down at the same point as Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes was fourth on the best of the Kawasakis ahead of GRT Yamaha's Garrett Gerloff, who also scored his best finish of the 2022 campaign so far.

The second works Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi had been battling Bassani for the final spot on the podium but a trip through the gravel demoted the Italian rider to sixth at the finish.

Completing the top 10 were Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), Philipp Oettl (Go Eleven Ducati), lead Honda man Iker Lecuona and Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki).

Michael van der Mark was 12th for BMW on his first race back after a long injury layoff, while Baz recovered from his crash to finish 14th.

Magny-Cours WSBK - Race 1 results:

Cla   Nº   Rider   Bike  Gap
1 19  Álvaro Bautista Ducati  
2 45  Scott Redding BMW 4.079
3 47  Axel Bassani Ducati 6.751
4 22  Alex Lowes Kawasaki 8.531
5 31  Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 9.022
6 21  M.R.Rinaldi Ducati 17.260
7 55  Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 20.044
8 Philipp Öttl Ducati 20.712
9 Iker Lecuona Honda 21.583
10 44  Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 23.854
11 T.Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha 26.929
12 60  M.van der Mark BMW 27.322
13 97  Xavi Vierge Honda 28.639
14 76  Loris Baz BMW 37.824
15 29  Luca Bernardi Ducati 38.051
16 23  C.Ponsson Yamaha 40.505
17 Kohta Nozane Yamaha 40.619
18 50  Eugene Laverty BMW 41.049
19 R.Tamburini Yamaha 41.743
20 35  Hafizh Syahrin Honda 49.687
21 36  Leandro Mercado Honda 51.725
22 52  Oliver König Kawasaki 51.964
23 99  Óscar Gutiérrez Kawasaki 1'01.857
24 65  Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1 lap /16.305
