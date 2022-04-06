Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Haslam to make WSBK wildcard outings for Pedercini Next / BMW didn't make "the step we needed", admits Redding
World Superbike / Aragon News

Bautista's pace "very close" to Rea, Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Alvaro Bautista is hopeful that he will be in the hunt in this weekend’s World Superbike season opener at Aragon, citing his speed being “very close” to Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu in testing.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer
Bautista's pace "very close" to Rea, Razgatlioglu in WSBK
Listen to this article

After two largely frustrating seasons at Honda that yielded just three podiums and no victories, Bautista has returned to the factory Ducati squad with which he made his explosive WSBK debut back in 2019 this year, replacing Scott Redding.

The Spanish rider put in a strong performance in this week's official test at Aragon, finishing third behind pacesetter Rea and 2021 champion Razgatlioglu after two days of running.

Although Rea finished three tenths clear of the rest of the field with a rapid lap at the end of Tuesday's action on his Kawasaki, Bautista’s best time put him just 0.026s adrift of second-placed Razgatlioglu in the final order.

Low temperatures in testing meant that the Aragon test wasn’t the best indicator of the pecking order, especially with conditions expected to improve as the week progresses, but Bautista remains optimistic about his chances in an increasingly-competitive WSBK grid.

“Both [Rea and Razgatlioglu] are very strong,” said the 37-year-old. “Right now they are the strongest riders in the category and I think they will be in the battle to win the race. 

“Maybe we are not as fast as them [over a single lap], but maybe with our [race] pace we are very close. But you have to be careful with these tests and the race weekend, because the temperature will be different, and with this tyre we feel a big difference in the temperature.

“I hope to be at the front fighting with the guys. It’s different from three years ago because it was just Jonathan and me.

"Now there are more riders fighting, Toprak, Jonathan, [Garrett] Gerloff has had a good pre-season, there are more riders in the mix. I look forward to fighting for them for top six, top seven.”

Razgatlioglu ready for title defence

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Much of Yamaha’s focus in pre-season testing has been on a new electronics package, with the Japanese marque keen to bring new improvements to the R1 to stave off rival marques Kawasaki and Ducati.

Razgatlioglu feels he is well-prepared for his WSBK title defence this year, although he expects both Rea and Bautista to pose a major challenge to his championship hopes.

“Not a bad two days,” said Razgatlioglu after the test. “We tried some different set-ups, sometimes we were happy, sometimes not, and we went back to Monday’s bike. 

“I feel we are able to race this weekend and I’m very excited now, because Friday we start [the season] finally, I use the number one, for me it’s the first time. 

“The race is very important. We need to keep the rear tyre, tyre life very important at this track. We will see in the race. On Monday I tried 15 laps [consecutively] and I’m very happy about this. But also the temperatures are not high. This weekend will be hotter. 

“I am ready, I start [thinking about] the strategy inside the race, because Alvaro and Johnny and also the other riders are very strong. I see Johnny and Alvaro very fast, but also the other riders can be surprising. We will see.”

shares
comments
Haslam to make WSBK wildcard outings for Pedercini
Previous article

Haslam to make WSBK wildcard outings for Pedercini
Next article

BMW didn't make "the step we needed", admits Redding

BMW didn't make "the step we needed", admits Redding
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Australian GP
Formula 1

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice Aragon
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Alvaro Bautista More from
Alvaro Bautista
Bautista buoyed by near-lap record pace in Misano WSBK test Misano March testing
World Superbike

Bautista buoyed by near-lap record pace in Misano WSBK test

Bautista turns first Ducati laps since 2019 in Jerez test
Video Inside
World Superbike

Bautista turns first Ducati laps since 2019 in Jerez test

Bautista couldn't wait for Honda to become competitive
World Superbike

Bautista couldn't wait for Honda to become competitive

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo: Getting grip from 2022 Yamaha down to "luck" Argentinian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo: Getting grip from 2022 Yamaha down to "luck"

Morbidelli hit with grid penalty for start infringement Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Morbidelli hit with grid penalty for start infringement

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Qatar GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Latest news

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice

BMW didn't make "the step we needed", admits Redding
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW didn't make "the step we needed", admits Redding

Bautista's pace "very close" to Rea, Razgatlioglu in WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista's pace "very close" to Rea, Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Haslam to make WSBK wildcard outings for Pedercini
World Superbike World Superbike

Haslam to make WSBK wildcard outings for Pedercini

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.