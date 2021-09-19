Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Redding says he was 'either finishing first or in the gravel'
World Superbike / Barcelona Race report

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu in dramatic Superpole race

By:

Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea fended off World Superbike title rival Toprak Razgatlioglu in a dramatic Superpole race in Barcelona, which was red-flagged following a collision between Chaz Davies and Lucas Mahias.

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu in dramatic Superpole race

For the second race in succession, polesitter Tom Sykes bogged down off the line on the factory BMW, bringing the three championship protagonists into play.

Out of the trio it was Yamaha’s Razgatlioglu who led the field into Turn 1, with Scott Redding and Rea following him close behind in second and third respectively.

Rea quickly dispatched Redding’s Ducati for second and then set about chasing Razgatlioglu, diving down the inside of the Yamaha rider into Turn 1 at the start of Lap 2.

But the six-time champion ran slightly wide into the corner, allowing Razgatlioglu to run side-by-side him into Turn 2 before he retook the lead into the following right-hander.

The battle between the two was halted when the race was red-flagged for a major crash involving Mahias and Davies at Turn 11, with the Go Eleven rider having to be taken to medical centre on a stretcher for mandatory check-ups.

A five-lap sprint race followed, with the starting grid based upon the order in which they were running at the end of the last completed lap.

Rea was on the move at the restart, his Kawasaki brushing the Yamaha of Razgatlioglu as they both made rapid getaways. There was more contact at the exit of Turn 1, with Rea hitting the second Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi and forcing him wide off the track.

Razgatlioglu then ran wide into Turn 3, allowing Rea to come through and take the lead. Razgatlioglu fought back and the two riders ran side-by-side into Turns 6 and 7, but the Kawasaki ace somehow held on to the lead as his Yamaha rival briefly slipped behind the charging Honda of Alvaro Bautista.

Behind the leading trio, Andrea Locatelli clipped the other Kawasaki of Alex Lowes into the long Turn 10 left-hander, falling off his bike and taking Yamaha stablemate Kohta Nozane out of the race as well.

Ducati’s Redding was also unfortunate to be running right behind the trio and had to take evasive action, dropping to the rear of the field.

Back at the front, Rea took advantage of the chaos that ensued behind him to build a comfortable 0.5s buffer for him.

Razgatlioglu managed to repass Bautista for second and cut the gap to the race leader with the fastest lap on the penultimate tour, but wasn’t close enough to pull off a last-lap move on the Ulsterman.

Rea eventually held on to victory by 0.2s and claim pole position for the final race of the weekend, while Bautista finished third behind Razgatlioglu to secure Honda’s first podium finish of the season.

Lowes was classified fifth ahead of Rinaldi and Saturday’s star Axel Bassani on the Motocorsa Ducati, with Leon Haslam (Honda), Garrett Gerloff on the sole surviving GRT Yamaha, Christophe Ponsson (Gil Yamaha) and Leandro Mercado (MIE Honda) completing the top 10.

Redding finished down in 15th place after being caught out in the collision between Locatelli and Nozane, taking another hit to his already distant title hopes.

Neither of the BMWs finished the race after Michael van der Mark took out his teammate Sykes on the opening lap.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 5  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 5 0.211
3 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 5 2.771
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 5 2.948
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 5 3.428
6 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 5 5.431
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 5 5.729
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 5 5.814
9 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 5 9.514
10 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 5 9.818
11 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri Ducati 5 10.767
12 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 5 12.713
13 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 5 13.005
14 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 5 14.513
15 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 5 19.893
16 83 Australia Lachlan Epis Kawasaki 5 28.773
  44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 3  
  55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1  
  3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 0  
View full results
shares
comments
Redding says he was 'either finishing first or in the gravel'

Previous article

Redding says he was 'either finishing first or in the gravel'
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

2 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

1 d
3
NASCAR Cup

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win

4 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

6 h
5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

4 h
Latest news
Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu in dramatic Superpole race
WSBK

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu in dramatic Superpole race

50m
Redding says he was 'either finishing first or in the gravel'
WSBK

Redding says he was 'either finishing first or in the gravel'

19 h
Barcelona WSBK: Redding recovers from P9 to win, Bassani stars
Video Inside
WSBK

Barcelona WSBK: Redding recovers from P9 to win, Bassani stars

20 h
Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak
Video Inside
WSBK

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak

Sep 18, 2021
Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension
WSBK

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

Sep 18, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Redding recovers from 9th to take the win in Race 1 01:04
World Superbike
18 h

WSBK: Redding recovers from 9th to take the win in Race 1

WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak at Barcelona 01:03
World Superbike
23 h

WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak at Barcelona

WSBK: Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda line-up 00:38
World Superbike
Sep 16, 2021

WSBK: Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda line-up

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch 00:46
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team 00:47
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018 Assen
DTM

Assen DTM: Mercedes' Auer scores first pole since 2018

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more San Marino GP
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Jonathan Rea More from
Jonathan Rea
Rea hoping for Imola 2002-style WSBK title showdown
World Superbike

Rea hoping for Imola 2002-style WSBK title showdown

Opinion: Blame WSBK rules, not Kawasaki, for penalty debacle Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Opinion: Blame WSBK rules, not Kawasaki, for penalty debacle

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run

Kawasaki Racing More from
Kawasaki Racing
Rea: Kawasaki "needs to make a step" to fight Razgatlioglu Magny-Cours
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea: Kawasaki "needs to make a step" to fight Razgatlioglu

Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race Navarra
World Superbike

Rea treating World Superbike season as six-round title race

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8 Navarra
World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

Trending Today

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams F1 seat

Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2

Latest news

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu in dramatic Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu in dramatic Superpole race

Redding says he was 'either finishing first or in the gravel'
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding says he was 'either finishing first or in the gravel'

Barcelona WSBK: Redding recovers from P9 to win, Bassani stars
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Redding recovers from P9 to win, Bassani stars

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.