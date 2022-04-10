Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista to win in last-lap thriller
World Superbike / Aragon Race report

Aragon WSBK: Bautista wins Superpole race on Ducati return

Alvaro Bautista claimed a dominant victory in the first Superpole race of the 2022 World Superbike season at Aragon, ending a two-year victory drought in the championship.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Aragon WSBK: Bautista wins Superpole race on Ducati return
Listen to this article

Having returned to the Ducati team with which he made an explosive start to his WSBK career in 2019, Bautista was untouchable in the 10-lap sprint on Sunday morning to clinch pole position for the main race later today.

The Spanish rider pulled away cleanly from second position and followed polesitter Razgatlioglu in the opening sequence of corners, before pulling off a brilliant maneovure over his Yamaha rival into Turn 4 - despite coming from a long way back on his Panigale V4 R.

Having dispatched the reigning championship, Bautista was able to stretch a sizeable gap out front, aided by Rea and Razgatlioglu engaging in a battle of their own along with the second Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, his advantage over the rest of the field already over a second on lap 4.

From there on Bautista cruised to the finish, taking the chequered flag by over three seconds to clinch his 17th victory in WSBK - and the first since the series’ Argentina round in 2019.

Some way behind the Spaniard, Rea emerged on top in a thrilling three-way battle with Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi to secure the best of the rest spot on the podium.

Rea launched his Kawasaki up the inside of Razgatlioglu under braking for Turn 1 on lap 8, but this unsettled the Yamaha rider, allowing Rinaldi to pass both riders in one swoop.

But the six-time world champion was determined to regain the position and made the decisive move going into Turn 7 on the penultimate tour, leaving Rinaldi into the clutches of Razgatlioglu.

After several failed attempts, Razgatlioglu finally managed to clear the Ducati of Rinaldi going into Turn 16 on the final lap, the two riders crossing the finish line separated by just 0.059s.

Behind the fighting trio, Andrea Locatelli finished fifth on the factory Yamaha, while Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) recovered from a DNF on Saturday to take sixth and open his points account for 2022.

The top 10 was rounded off by top independent rider Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati), Honda duo Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, and the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff.

Aragon WSBK - Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati  
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 5.141
3 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 6.008
4 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 6.067
5 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 7.532
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 7.623
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 8.801
8 7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 10.127
9 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 11.414
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 11.476
11 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 13.795
12 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 15.408
13 76 France Loris Baz BMW 15.564
14 44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 18.529
15 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini Yamaha 22.786
16 5 Philipp Oettl Ducati 22.818
17 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi Ducati 24.011
18 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 25.367
19 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu BMW 32.598
20 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 32.661
21 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 35.858
22 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 36.631
23 52 Oliver Konig Kawasaki 37.920
24 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 37.980
  37 Illia Mykhalchyk BMW  
View full results
shares
comments
Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista to win in last-lap thriller
Previous article

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista to win in last-lap thriller
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Americas GP
MotoGP

2022 Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Australian GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Alvaro Bautista More from
Alvaro Bautista
Bautista's pace "very close" to Rea, Razgatlioglu in WSBK Aragon
World Superbike

Bautista's pace "very close" to Rea, Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Bautista buoyed by near-lap record pace in Misano WSBK test Misano March testing
World Superbike

Bautista buoyed by near-lap record pace in Misano WSBK test

Bautista turns first Ducati laps since 2019 in Jerez test
Video Inside
World Superbike

Bautista turns first Ducati laps since 2019 in Jerez test

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Ducati unveils Panigale V4 R for 2022 World Superbike season Ducati Team launch
World Superbike

Ducati unveils Panigale V4 R for 2022 World Superbike season

Davies becomes Ducati WSBK rider coach after retirement
World Superbike

Davies becomes Ducati WSBK rider coach after retirement

Redding just wanted to "put on a show" in WSBK finale Mandalika
World Superbike

Redding just wanted to "put on a show" in WSBK finale

Latest news

Aragon WSBK: Bautista wins Superpole race on Ducati return
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Bautista wins Superpole race on Ducati return

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista to win in last-lap thriller
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista to win in last-lap thriller

Aragon WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Bautista to pole by 0.006s
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Bautista to pole by 0.006s

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.