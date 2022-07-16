Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Estonia: Rovanpera charges into healthy lead from Evans Next / Evans had "no answer" to Rovanpera's WRC Estonia pace
WRC / Rally Estonia Stage report

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera storms to commanding lead

Kalle Rovanpera produced a near-perfect drive to pull clear of Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans at Rally Estonia to edge closer to a fifth World Rally Championship win of the season.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera storms to commanding lead
Listen to this article

The Toyota driver won seven of the nine stages as he blitzed his rivals across a challenging Saturday punctuated by intermittent rain showers.

Evans won the day’s opening test before Rovanpera rattled off seven consecutive stage wins to open up a 29.1s lead over the Welshman heading into Sunday’s final six stages.

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak was unable to mount a challenge to the two Toyota drivers, leaving the four-time Rally Estonia winner third, some 1m11.5s in arrears.

Team-mate Thierry Neuville endured a relative quiet run to end the day in fourth after benefiting from a puncture for Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi incurred during the morning loop.

Unable to match the frontrunners, Neuville was 2m20.3s adrift, but a more than minute ahead of fifth-placed Takamoto Katsuta. M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux ended the day 10.9s behind the Japanese driver in sixth, with Lappi seventh.

The M-Sport pair of Pierre-Louis Loubet and Gus Greensmith reached service in eighth and ninth.

Despite sunny conditions, several wet patches and muddy ruts remained as crews tackled a second pass of the morning stages.

Rovanpera felt he wasn’t “awake enough” for the first pass of the Elva stage, but second time around he set a blistering pace to move a further 3.3s clear of nearest rival Evans. The time came despite the Finn not feeling content with his efforts.

“I felt like I left a lot of time there, but the time is still good,” he said.

Tanak produced a committed run to keep on the tail of the Toyotas, 0.5s slower than Evans, while Neuville elected to use the run as a test session given his comfortable gap over Katsuta.

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Benefitting from a set-up tweak, Rovanpera’s charge continued into Stage 15, which was bone dry unlike the previous test.

The Toyota driver, who said he was “just driving normally” claimed his fifth consecutive stage win, pulling another 3.5s away from Evans, who could only set the third quickest time behind Tanak.

Further down the order, Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg had a wild moment as he fought against chronic understeer from his i20 N, he declared was “unsafe”.

Heavy rain returned during the next stage to once again throw a curveball for the drivers as they attempted to navigate through deep ruts.

However, there was no stopping Rovanpera as he reeled off another stage win to push the lead out to almost half a minute.

Evans did his best to push through difficult conditions but ended 3.5s shy of his team-mate as Tanak once again set the third fastest time.

The trio denied a charging Solberg the opportunity for a maiden WRC stage win as the Swede clocked an impressive time to sit fourth on the timing screen, despite a wild sideways moment over a jump.

There was however drama at the very start of the stage as M-Sport’s Craig Breen was forced to stop due to puncture caused by running over an anti-cut device that was lying on the road. The Irishman lost two minutes in the process.

The rain eased for the penultimate test of the day but deep ruts ensured the road conditions remained challenging.

But it was similar story at the front as Rovanpera claimed his 10th stage win of the event by the narrowest of margins, as he pipped Evans by 0.1s. The pair once again denied Solberg a stage win as the young Swede continued his return to form.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Rovanpera’s stage-winning streak was ended by Fourmaux on the short spectator-friendly super special to end the day.

Fourmaux denied Solberg a stage win by 0.1s, with Evans third fastest a further 0.3s back. Evans did take 0.4s out of Rovanpera’s lead, as the latter clocked the fifth best time.

In WRC2, Andreas Mikkelsen will take a 10.6s lead over Teemu Suninen into the final day.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera charges into healthy lead from Evans
Previous article

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera charges into healthy lead from Evans
Next article

Evans had "no answer" to Rovanpera's WRC Estonia pace

Evans had "no answer" to Rovanpera's WRC Estonia pace
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai using Rally Estonia as test session for Rally Finland Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai using Rally Estonia as test session for Rally Finland

Evans had "no answer" to Rovanpera's WRC Estonia pace Rally Estonia
WRC

Evans had "no answer" to Rovanpera's WRC Estonia pace

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Rally Kenya Prime
WRC

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Latest news

Hyundai using Rally Estonia as test session for Rally Finland
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Hyundai using Rally Estonia as test session for Rally Finland

Hyundai Motorsport elected to use Saturday’s running at Rally Estonia as a glorified test for Rally Finland following Toyota’s dominance at the front.

Evans had "no answer" to Rovanpera's WRC Estonia pace
WRC WRC

Evans had "no answer" to Rovanpera's WRC Estonia pace

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans says he had “no answer” to Kalle Rovanpera’s blistering pace at Rally Estonia as he watched his team-mate surge into a comfortable lead.

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera storms to commanding lead
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Untouchable Rovanpera storms to commanding lead

Kalle Rovanpera produced a near-perfect drive to pull clear of Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans at Rally Estonia to edge closer to a fifth World Rally Championship win of the season.

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera charges into healthy lead from Evans
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera charges into healthy lead from Evans

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera extended his Rally Estonia lead over teammate Elfyn Evans as intermittent rain created slippery conditions on Saturday morning.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.