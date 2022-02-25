Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return
WRC / Rally Sweden Stage report

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera leads Rally Sweden from Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg after an eventful start to the World Rally Championship's snow event.

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning
Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

Rovanpera moved into the lead after winning stage 3 and capitalising on teammate Esapekka Lappi stalling his GR Yaris on stage 3, dropping the Finn from the lead to sixth overall. 

As a result, Rovanpera headed back to service with a 10.4s lead over Solberg, who headed a strong start for Hyundai on the high-speed snowy roads.

Elfyn Evans held third spot, 1.2s further back, despite struggling to find confidence behind the wheel of his GR Yaris.  

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville ended the morning fourth ahead of teammate Ott Tanak, who led after winning the opening stage, but dropped time on the next two tests. 

It proved to be a difficult morning for M-Sport as Craig Breen crashed out on stage 2, while hybrid issues hampered Gus Greensmith, who is the top Ford runner in eighth (+55.0s), with a cautious Adrien Fourmaux ninth. 

An overnight freeze couple with loose snow caught many of the drivers by surprise when the rally kicked off with a blast through the 14.9km opening stage. 

However, it was Tanak that came out on top as Hyundai started the rally on the front foot. The Estonian took the stage win by 0.4s from Rovanpera, who impressed for Toyota despite being first on the road.

Solberg equally turned heads, ending the test a second shy of Tanak and 0.8s faster than Neuville, as Hyundai filled three of the top four spots.

Lappi on his WRC return was only 1.9s adrift of the pace and quicker than Evans, who sustained cosmetic damage to the rear of his car after a brush with a snow bank.

Breen, second on the road, could only manage the seventh fastest time. M-Sport teammates Greensmith and Fourmaux made a slow start, the former losing 15 seconds after overshooting a junction, while the latter was focussed on driving within himself. 

Drama struck on stage 2 when Breen brought out the red flags following a high-speed off that left his Puma well and truly buried in the deep snow. 

The Irishman had already suffered a spin after clipping a snowbank earlier in the stage, but the second incident ended his day prematurely.

Lappi, piloting the third GR Yaris he will share with Sebastien Ogier this season, starred once the stage resumed. The Finn won the test by 2.5s from Rovanpera to notch up a confidence-boosting stage win, while Solberg third fastest. 

Tanak lost time struggling with balance issues while Neuville was lucky the stage was halted, as he suffered a battery problem and a technical issue that was fixed with 10s to spare before the stage 3 time control. The Belgian was handed a nominal time along with Greensmith, who was also held up by the red flag.

Rovanpera lit up the timing screens on the final stage of the morning to win the test by 0.7s from Neuville to regain the overall lead. Evans was third fastest while Solberg dropped time after admitting he drove too cautiously.

Tanak also lost time after losing his front bumper that affected his i20 N’s aero, while a stall at the start of the stage for Lappi contributed to the 2017 Rally Finland winner’s demise from the lead.

M-Sport’s troubles continued on the final stage as Greensmith was without hybrid power that appeared to have been triggered by an earlier gearbox issue.

Rally Sweden continues this afternoon with a second pass of the morning stages, before a spectator stage in Umea city centre. 

shares
comments

Related video

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return
Previous article

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return Rally Sweden
WRC

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash
WRC

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Rally Sweden Prime
WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Kalle Rovanperä More from
Kalle Rovanperä
Rovanpera: No concerns over fitness ahead of WRC Rally Spain Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Rovanpera: No concerns over fitness ahead of WRC Rally Spain

Toyota boss explains Rovanpera’s Finland WRC Power Stage absence Rally Finland
WRC

Toyota boss explains Rovanpera’s Finland WRC Power Stage absence

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Rally Greece Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

Latest news

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning
WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return
WRC WRC

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash
WRC WRC

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash

WRC drivers predict Sweden could be "fastest average speed ever"
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC drivers predict Sweden could be "fastest average speed ever"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Prime

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.