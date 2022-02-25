Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning
WRC / Rally Sweden Stage report

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville snatched the lead of Rally Sweden in the day’s final stage to become the fifth different leader after an eventful start to the World Rally Championship event.

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop
Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

The opening seven stages of the WRC's only snow rally provided a pulsating battle for the lead with six cars separated by approximately 10s for the majority of the day.

However, a late surge from Neuville helped the Belgian snatch a 4.3s overnight lead over Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera, who briefly held the lead heading into the afternoon loop.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans surged to the lead after winning stage 4, an advantage he held until the final stage, where he lost 7.9s to Neuville struggling for grip on worn tyres in the final spectator test in Umea city centre. The Welshman dropped to third overall, 7.3s in arrears.

Teammate Esapekka Lappi is only 8.8s adrift in fourth following a strong display on this return to the WRC with Toyota, that saw the Finn briefly lead the rally after winning stage 2.

Hyundai's Oliver Solberg held fifth after sliding from second position across the afternoon, but the Swede remains in the hunt for victory.

Ott Tanak's run of bad luck continued after Hyundai were forced to retire the car due to an hybrid issue after the Estonian closed to within 1.1s of the lead after winning stage 5.

It also proved to be a difficult Friday for M-Sport, highlighted by a retirement of Craig Breen after he buried his Puma in the snow on stage 2.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Teammate Gus Greensmith battled gearbox and hybrid issues and a run in with a snowbank that left him well adrift in ninth, behind his stablemate Adrien Fourmaux, who produced a measured drive to end the day in eighth.

The leaderboard was shaken up after the first of the afternoon stages as Evans produced a blistering display to not only win the test but leapfrog from third into a 1.6s rally lead.

Despite facing a heavily rutted stage, Evans took a whopping 16.3s out of teammate and then rally leader Rovanpera, who struggled the most being first on the road and to encounter the dirt and ruts created. The Finn dropped to fourth overall as a result.

Evans ended the test 1.7s faster than Lappi while Solberg maintained his second overall position by logging the third fastest time. The Swede was however fortunate not to lose significant time after an encounter with a snowbank at the flying finish.

Tanak maintained his strong start finishing 0.2s behind Solberg in fourth while Fourmaux delivered his best display yet to net the fifth best time.

The infamous snowbanks did claim another victim as Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta slid wide at a right hander and found himself stuck in the snow briefly. Luckily a group of spectators were on hand to push the Japanese driver back onto the road, but the incident cost him 39s.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

The lead battle closed up after stage 6 was won by Tanak despite losing hybrid power for the final 10kms of the 27.8km run.

The Estonian clawed 4.1s on rally leader Evans, who felt he was a "bit too careful" through the stage. Although frustrated by the hybrid issue the run jumped him to second in the overall standings, just 1.1s behind Evans and 1.1s in front of Lappi in third.

Like Evans, Solberg was left to rue a a cautious run through the stage that cost him 8.5s, dropping him to fourth overall.

Neuville ended the stage fifth ahead of Rovanpera, who lost another two spots driving in the conditions he felt were the among the worst he's ever faced. It left only 8.9s covering the top six.

Behind, Greensmith's day worsened as the Brit lost valuable time to a trip through a snowbank, losing power as a result due to snow clogging the front of his Puma.

Tanak's issue at the end of the stage would come back to haunt him as Hyundai was forced to retire the car due to a technical issue before eh start of stage 6.

"Unfortunately, an issue with the hybrid kit triggered the red light on car #8 and by FIA regulations, and as a safety precaution, we will have to retire Ott Tanak's car for today," read a statement from Hyundai.

"We will investigate the issue once the car is back in service."

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Hyundai's rally hopes remained intact through Neuville, who promptly won the penultimate stage of the day after a gutsy effort as darkness fell.

Rovanpera proved his nearest rival some 3.4s shy but crucially ahead of Lappi and Evans which brought the Finn back into the lead battle.

After starting the afternoon second overall, Solberg dropped more time after a tyre gamble left the Swede without sufficient grip, costing him 14.3s.

Rovanpera claimed the final stage victory of the day by 1.1s from Neuville which was enough to claim the rally lead as Evans struggled for grip. It was a similar story for Lappi and Solberg, who lost 9.1s and 15.8s respectively due to worn rubber.

The rally continues on Saturday with crews set to tackle six stages.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning
Previous article

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning Rally Sweden
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return Rally Sweden
WRC

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Rally Sweden Prime
WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Latest news

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop
WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Neuville snatches lead after eventful afternoon loop

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Rovanpera leads Solberg on Friday morning

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return
WRC WRC

Breen crashes out of WRC Rally Sweden, Lappi leads on return

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash
WRC WRC

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Prime

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.