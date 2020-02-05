Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Sweden / Breaking news

Rally Sweden to go ahead, cut by eight stages

shares
comments
Rally Sweden to go ahead, cut by eight stages
By:
Feb 5, 2020, 2:36 AM

Rally Sweden will go ahead next week, albeit eight stages shorter, despite the WRC event suffering from a lack of snow in the build-up.

Event organisers had originally set a deadline of February 3 for making a decision on whether the rally would go ahead, but extended that deadline until one day later.

Now the decision has been made that the event will go ahead with around 180km of stages, although the final itinerary is still to be confirmed.

Friday’s stages will be repeated on Saturday. Two of the four stages on those days will be in Norway, with Sweden suffering the most cut mileage in the revised itinerary. The Likenas test is the only stage on Sunday, the second running of which will be the Power Stage.

“It’s fantastic to be able to confirm Rally Sweden will go ahead,” said event CEO Glenn Olsson. “Many people have worked extremely hard over the last few days so that we can reach this position, and I’m delighted that fans, TV viewers and competitors will be able to enjoy one of the WRC’s most spectacular and fastest fixtures.

“We will welcome fans into the forests as planned. Those who are unable to attend the event in person will be able to enjoy live global TV coverage on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the live streaming of all stages on WRC+ All Live.”

In a statement released on its website late on Tuesday evening, the event confirmed that FIA sporting delegate Timo Rautiainen had inspected the tests to check conditions.

It added that his report was discussed by Rally Sweden organisers, the FIA, WRC Promoter and teams on Tuesday and “a route proposal has been agreed”.

The statement added: “The rally will include competitive action on all four days as originally scheduled, with a modified itinerary to be finalised by organisers.”

Organisers have already cancelled the Historic Rally which runs adjacent to the WRC event.

Next article
Rally Sweden under threat due to lack of snow

Previous article

Rally Sweden under threat due to lack of snow
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Sweden
Author Jack Benyon

WRC Next session

Rally Sweden

Rally Sweden

13 Feb - 16 Feb
Shakedown Starts in
8 days

Trending

1
Super GT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

2
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

3
Supercars

First Kelly Mustang V8 engine complete

4
Touring

Barrichello to run dual Toyota programme in 2020

5
Formula 1

Mercedes fighting "a few little issues" with 2020 F1 engine

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS15-16 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS15-16

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS13-14 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS13-14

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8 01:06
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8

Latest news

Rally Sweden to go ahead, cut by eight stages
WRC

Rally Sweden to go ahead, cut by eight stages

Rally Sweden under threat due to lack of snow
WRC

Rally Sweden under threat due to lack of snow

Loeb says Sweden drop-out decision was his
WRC

Loeb says Sweden drop-out decision was his

Ogier lacked "knowledge" to push to limit in Toyota
WRC

Ogier lacked "knowledge" to push to limit in Toyota

Campaign to bring WRC back to Perth kicks off
WRC

Campaign to bring WRC back to Perth kicks off

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.