Ogier's Mexico preparations cut short by snow

Heavy snow brought M-Sport’s Rally Mexico test to an early end this week, with world champion Sebastien Ogier only completing half of his intended running.

The Cumbrian squad was running in Almeria, southern Spain when the storms arrived, closing the test down two days ahead of schedule.

Elfyn Evans completed his running without any interruption but Ogier's second day was hit by snow. The team's third driver Teemu Suninen also lost his single-day to the weather.

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team deputy team principal Rich Millener downplayed the impact of the weather on the test.

"The important thing for the guys was to get some running time on gravel after the different conditions in Monte Carlo and Sweden," Millener told Motorsport.com.

"OK, it's tough for Teemu that he didn't get his test, but Elfyn and Seb have had some time in the car.

"Let's be honest, the absolute relevance of this test is debatable – in Mexico we're going to be running in 30-plus degrees at very high altitude and in Spain last week, while we got some altitude, the temperatures were mid-teens at best."

Evans was happy with his running time in the car, saying: "The conditions were pretty good for us. Either end of the day it was a bit cooler, but we managed to get some running on the hard [compound] tyre – it wasn't ideal for that, but at least we got a feel for it."

Millener's point about the relevance of testing, stands for Evans; the Welshman lost his pre-Finland test last season and finished second overall, then tested for Wales at M-Sport's test venue in Greystoke forest, Cumbria and won Rally GB.

"We tend to go quite well when the test's been a little bit compromised," said Millener. "Let's see what next week brings."