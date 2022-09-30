Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut Next / Tanak loses lead of Rally New Zealand with WRC hybrid boost penalty
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error

M-Sport boss Richard Millener was surprised to see Craig Breen crash out of the Rally New Zealand lead battle, and is keen to understand the reason behind it.

Tom Howard
By:
M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error
Listen to this article

Breen made a strong start to the gravel rally sitting second after Thursday's super special, before moving into the lead briefly when the rally headed onto New Zealand's famous gravel roads.

The Irishman ended the morning loop sitting 2.6s behind Hyundai's Ott Tanak in second before his rally came to an abrupt halt on Stage 5 after setting a blistering pace on the early split times.

Heading into a right-hander, that previously caught out Colin McRae in 2002, Breen slid wide, resulting in his Ford Pumas running off the road and down a steep bank. The error was Breen's fourth in the last five rallies.

Spectators were able to pull the car back onto the road via a tow rope but 18 minutes had been lost in the process. Breen would later retire on the following road section due to a clutch problem.

Speaking after reaching the stop line at Stage 5, a gutted Breen said: "I know I shouldn't be doing all these mistakes, but it's f****** tough."

M-Sport boss Millener was shocked to see Breen fall off the road at a spot that is known by the drivers as a potential hazard.

"It was a real surprise to see Craig off the road as he looked relaxed and the times were really good," said Millener.

"We were in with a real chance this weekend, but it just goes to show how quickly that can all disappear.

"Generally these guys are very aware of corners that catch people out. Even I watched that clip of Colin [McRae] running off there so it is obviously a corner that can catch people out.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"The guys know the pace notes very well and they know the road conditions very well. I'm just very surprised to see Craig off the road. It is gutting for everybody involved.

"It is one thing doing it and getting the individual times but it is another thing finishing after three days. It is a mistake Craig will remember for a long time and I'm sure he will be very upset with himself."

Read Also:

With this the latest of a series of mistakes from the team's lead driver, Millener plans to sit down with Breen to understand why the errors are occurring.

"The reason he is in the car is because he has shown the ability to do it," Millener added.

"We support our drivers through the good times and the hard times, but ultimately we try to give them the car and the resources to do it, but we can't help them with the driving.

"Unfortunately this one looks like a simple mistake of being too fast into that corner which is difficult to accept for us all, including Craig.

"We have just got to have a sit down and understand why this is happening, but ultimately this is something Craig is going to have to focus on himself."

Breen is expected to rejoin Rally New Zealand on Saturday under restart rules.

shares
comments

Related video

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut
Previous article

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut

Next article

Tanak loses lead of Rally New Zealand with WRC hybrid boost penalty

Tanak loses lead of Rally New Zealand with WRC hybrid boost penalty
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut Rally New Zealand
WRC

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut

WRC New Zealand: Tanak holds slender lead over Evans, Breen retires Rally New Zealand
Video Inside
WRC

WRC New Zealand: Tanak holds slender lead over Evans, Breen retires

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Rally Greece Prime
WRC

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Latest news

Tanak loses lead of Rally New Zealand with WRC hybrid boost penalty
WRC WRC

Tanak loses lead of Rally New Zealand with WRC hybrid boost penalty

Ott Tanak has lost the early lead at Rally New Zealand in the World Rally Championship after being given a five-second penalty for overusing hybrid boost on the opening stage.

M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error
WRC WRC

M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error

M-Sport boss Richard Millener was surprised to see Craig Breen crash out of the Rally New Zealand lead battle, and is keen to understand the reason behind it.

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut
WRC WRC

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut

Reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen admitted he was “living my dream” after an impressive start to his World Rally Championship debut at Rally New Zealand.

WRC New Zealand: Tanak holds slender lead over Evans, Breen retires
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Tanak holds slender lead over Evans, Breen retires

Ott Tanak ended the longest day of the World Rally Championship season with a 0.2s lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans following a drama-filled Friday at Rally New Zealand.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.