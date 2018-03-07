Loeb has "no idea" about Mexico WRC expectations

Sebastien Loeb says he’s completely in the dark about what to expect from his WRC return at this week’s Rally Mexico.

The Frenchman retired from full-time WRC competition at the end of 2012, but during his career won on his last six starts in Leon.

Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena were last seen in the WRC when they made a one-off appearance on the 2015 Monte Carlo Rally.

Loeb completed his two-day pre-event test in Spain last month and was impressed with how far the C3 has come since he last drove it in September last year – but wouldn’t be drawn on what result to expect this week.

“I hope to be more or less on the pace,” said Loeb. “I have no idea where I stand in relation to the other drivers, so I can’t wait to get started.

“You have to bear in mind that this is still the world championship – the other drivers haven't stood still over the last few years.”

While Loeb has started Rally Mexico eight times, he was quick to point out that the route has evolved since his most recent visit in 2012.

He added: “28 percent of the course is going to be new to me, compared with just four percent for the others, but that’s pretty positive, because it is one of the events I still know best.

“However, my memories of the 72 per ent that I have driven before go back six years, so I’ve done a little bit of work so that I don't feel completely disorientated.

“I hope my [11th] position in Friday’s running order will help me to get my bearings because, with the current regulations, you really need to have a good first day otherwise your rally suffers.”