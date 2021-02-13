Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
64 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Second Practice in
02 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
49 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return

shares
comments
Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return
By:

Esapekka Lappi says that he would be happy to perform test and development duties for a World Rally Championship manufacturer team as a means to earn a seat for 2022.

The 2016 WRC2 champion is currently without a seat in the WRC following his departure from the M-Sport Ford squad in December.

Following his title success with Skoda, Lappi won the 2017 Rally Finland in only his fourth event for Toyota, but switched to Citroen in 2019 just before it withdrew from the WRC.

His single season with M-Sport was a struggle, with two fourth places on the Monte Carlo and Monza rallies his best results.

Lappi did much of the development work on the Fabia R5 in his four years at Skoda and, speaking to Motorsport.com before his competition return in the WRC2 class on the Arctic Rally Finland, he said he was open to testing for a manufacturer as work on the new hybrid-powered Rally 1 cars intensifies.

"I was part of the development of Skoda's R5 right from the beginning and it turned out to be a very competitive car - not only under my hands, but also in the hands of all kinds of different drivers," he said.

"I have experience about that job and what it involves. And from what I understand of the regulations for the 2022 Rally 1 cars we are going more in the R5 direction with the technics.

"So, if I cannot be a professional driver, then it could be interesting to be a test or development one."

Read Also:

Lappi will make his WRC2 return in a Movisport-run Volkswagen Polo against stiff opposition including Andreas Mikkelsen (Skoda Fabia), Adrien Fourmaux (Ford Fiesta) and reigning WRC3 champion Jari Huttunen, who joined Hyundai Motorsport's WRC2 line-up on Friday alongside Oliver Solberg and Ole Christian Veiby.

"I love driving so it is always cool to be on the entry list, but I can't really say that it feels different or any cooler than before because I was only away from the World Rally Championship for only one rally," he said.

"I definitely I want to be fighting for the victory on my return in the WRC2 class.

"The quality of the competition in WRC2 is a nice thing but it didn't really give me any sort of extra motivation to return. The plan this year was to do a few rallies and this came at the right time for me.

"I want to keep driving on the level where I know I should be, and if there is a chance for the job for 2022 to go for it.

"I know it's a thin chance but if I stay at home, I've no chance for sure."

Related video

FIA and WRC promoter to run World Rallycross from 2021

Previous article

FIA and WRC promoter to run World Rallycross from 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Esapekka Lappi
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules

3h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

18h
3
MotoGP

KTM won’t race with a ‘super engine’ in 2021

21h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

1d
5
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

20h
Latest news
Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return
WRC

Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return

1h
FIA and WRC promoter to run World Rallycross from 2021
WRX

FIA and WRC promoter to run World Rallycross from 2021

Feb 11, 2021
Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland
WRC

Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland

Feb 11, 2021
Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought
WRC

Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought

Feb 9, 2021
Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland
WRC

Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland

Feb 5, 2021
Latest videos
Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Wolf Power Stage 03:30
WRC
Jan 24, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Wolf Power Stage

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 12-13 01:51
WRC
Jan 24, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 12-13

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stage 10 01:51
WRC
Jan 23, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stage 10

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon at Rallye Monte-Carlo 01:38
WRC
Jan 23, 2021

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon at Rallye Monte-Carlo

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 8-9 01:51
WRC
Jan 23, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 8-9

More from
Jason Craig
Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought
WRC / Breaking news

Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought

Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland
WRC / Breaking news

Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland

Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo Rally Monte Carlo
WRC / Breaking news

Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo

More from
Esapekka Lappi
Lappi "surprised" Ogier didn't retire after 2019
WRC / Breaking news

Lappi "surprised" Ogier didn't retire after 2019

Lappi on dramatic exit: “I didn't realise how big the fire was” Rally Mexico
Video Inside
WRC / Breaking news

Lappi on dramatic exit: “I didn't realise how big the fire was”

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Prime
WRC / Special feature

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Trending Today

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return

KTM won’t race with a ‘super engine’ in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM won’t race with a ‘super engine’ in 2021

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

Toyota in talks with two potential new NASCAR team owners
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Toyota in talks with two potential new NASCAR team owners

Ranked: Top 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked: Top 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars

Latest news

Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return

FIA and WRC promoter to run World Rallycross from 2021
WRX World Rallycross / Breaking news

FIA and WRC promoter to run World Rallycross from 2021

Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ekstrom to return to WRC in Arctic Rally Finland

Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Solberg: Hyundai WRC car "easier to drive" than I thought

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.