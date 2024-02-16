How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden
M-Sport World Rally Championship driver Gregoire Munster used his initiative to turn a jacket into a makeshift window to keep his Rally Sweden bid alive.
Munster lost a rear side window from his Ford Puma Rally1 during stage six, which prompted some quick thinking to protect the car’s hybrid unit from the snow and prevent his windscreen from fogging up.
M-Sport’s new recruit showcased his resourceful side by fashioning a team jacket into a makeshift window for the day’s remaining two stages.
“I have no idea how we lost the window,” Munster told Motorsport.com. “Someone told me after the stage, and you have to protect the inside of the car because of the hybrid unit.
“You don’t want anything like that to get too wet and also having water or fresh snow coming inside make it very difficult for the windscreen to stay normal and not to fog up. We tried to make a window out of my jacket and it worked 35% I reckon but it still worked.
“We got some cable ties and some tape and bit of everything. I tried to make some knots in the sleeves and tie them to the car. I think there was more effort than the results.
“It has been incredibly difficult and there has been no grip today. We had a great starting position and I just hope it freezes a lot for tomorrow morning.”
Munster’s window making skills was among the many challenges he faced on Friday that delivered incredibly difficult snowy conditions for crews.
The Luxembourger lost more than four minutes to a puncture on stage four when a tyre delaminated.
The cold weather rendered his wheel gun inactive which meant he and co-driver Louis Louka had to change the wheel by hand.
“We delaminated in a straight line eight or nine kilometres from the start,” he added. “I have no idea how it happened as the tyre was new after stage two, so it had done 18 kilometres in total.
“We had to change the tyre and the battery on the gun was dead because of the cold and I had to change it by hand. And then we had fog on the windscreen, so we did 19 kilometres with very poor visibility.”
Munster ended the day sitting in 20th position overall heading into Saturday’s stages.
M-Sport answered critics with WRC Monte performance
M-Sport answered critics with WRC Monte performance M-Sport answered critics with WRC Monte performance
Why M-Sport is in favour of the new WRC points system
Why M-Sport is in favour of the new WRC points system Why M-Sport is in favour of the new WRC points system
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Latest news
Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"
Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step" Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"
Acosta will fight for MotoGP title "sooner or later", says Marquez
Acosta will fight for MotoGP title "sooner or later", says Marquez Acosta will fight for MotoGP title "sooner or later", says Marquez
Magnussen: New Haas F1 boss dynamic will avoid “unrealistic optimism”
Magnussen: New Haas F1 boss dynamic will avoid “unrealistic optimism” Magnussen: New Haas F1 boss dynamic will avoid “unrealistic optimism”
How to watch 2024 F1 pre-season testing in the USA
How to watch 2024 F1 pre-season testing in the USA How to watch 2024 F1 pre-season testing in the USA
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024? Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?
How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements
How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements How the WRC's points shakeup has split opinion – and 2024's other new elements
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.