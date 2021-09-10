Tickets Subscribe
Greece WRC: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer dramas
WRC / Rally Greece Stage report

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

By:

Kalle Rovanpera continues to lead the Acropolis Rally but will take a slender advantage into Saturday after fightbacks from Ott Tanak and World Rally Championship points leader Sebastien Ogier.

Greece WRC: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

The Toyota driver finished fourth and second fastest on the two afternoon stages, won by teammate Ogier and Hyundai’s Tanak respectively, leaving the Finn with a 3.7s lead over Tanak, while Ogier is 0.3s further back in third. 

Hyundai’s Dani Sordo produced a solid drive to sit fourth overall, some 23.9s in arrears, ahead of M-Sport Ford duo Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith.

Elfyn Evans remains outside of the points as his gearbox issue continued, leaving him stuck in gear for both stages. The Welshman reached the finish 4m46.7s adrift.

Thierry Neuville managed to partially fix his power steering problem but is more than two minutes behind Evans as the day ended with organisers being forced to briefly red flag the final stage when Pierre-Louis Loubet blocked the road after a suspected steering failure.  

Despite being first on the road, Ogier claimed his second stage win of the event by winning Stage 5, the longest of the day at 23.27kms. The test featured some damp gravel from the week’s earlier heavy rain.  

The Toyota drivers admitted he struggled with his Yaris but his time suggested otherwise as he managed to comfortably beat rally leader Rovanpera, but it was Neuville who incredibly was the Frenchman’s nearest rival.

After completing some power steering repairs on the road section, Neuville hauled his Hyundai through the stage only 2.3s shy of Ogier.

"Fix is a big word, but at least it's driveable,” said Neuville. “The pipe was broken. I was able to glue it, but still we have to refill oil every time and we couldn't do it in one. It's not easy - some electrical issues make it even more difficult."

Rovanpera also struggled with the handling of his Toyota and had to settle for fourth-fastest behind Sordo, after dropping 4.7s to Ogier, who had clawed to within 2.8s of his teammate on the overall leaderboard.

Tanak was another driver battling with his car as he dropped to third overall behind the impressive Ogier.

"I am just really struggling with the car, no feeling at all. I am doing my best but it's not so enjoyable,” said Tanak.

 

Fourmaux was the fastest of the M-Sport Fords in sixth ahead of Loubet, who suffered two slow punctures, while Greensmith in the second Ford had a spin early in the stage and lost time.

Evans continued to battle gearbox issues completing another stage stuck in gear, losing another 50s on the leaders. 

While his handling issues continued, Tanak fought back to win the final stage of the day by 2.5s from rally leader Rovanpera, in what was the closest fought contest of the day.

Sordo was third fastest some 3.2s behind but a tenth fastest than Fourmaux, who was three tenths quicker than Ogier.

Evans managed to bring his Yaris to the finish despite still being stuck in gear some 11.3s adrift shortly before organisers red flagged the stage due to an incident involving Loubet.

Loubet appeared to suffer a steering failure that saw him slide off the road, teetering on the edge of a bank perilously close to the stage end. With the help of several spectators, the Frenchman managed to drag the car to the stage end. 

Neuville was the first to come across the stricken Loubet and the Belgian stopped to check if the driver was ok before jumping back in the car to crawl the finish. 

In WRC2, Marco Bulacia leads Andreas Mikkelsen by 5.4s after a hectic Friday that saw the two contenders drop out in the form of Mads Ostberg and Oliver Solberg.

Ostberg’s day started with a. Front differential failure on Stage 2 which triggered a small fire. The Norwegian managed to limp through three stages before eventually retiring on Stage 5.

Early leader Solberg also retired for the day at least after his Hyundai developed a suspension issue over the rough gravel stages.

Britain’s Chris Ingram leads WRC3 class with a 10.3s lead over Poland’s Kajetan Kajetanowicz.  

The Acropolis Rally continues on Saturday with a further six special stages, beginning at 0508 GMT. 

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021

