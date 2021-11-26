Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers
WRC News

FIA introduces new Global Rally Ranking system

By:

The FIA will introduce a new Global Rally Ranking system next year that will rank drivers and co-drivers competing at an International and national level on their performances.

FIA introduces new Global Rally Ranking system

Based around similar systems used in sports such as tennis and golf, the rankings will be released on a weekly basis by the FIA beginning next season.

Although a winner won't be declared, the system is designed to offer a way to rank the best performing drivers and co-drivers over a calendar year.

Drivers and co-drivers will be ranked using a calculation formula based on a championship coefficient system, which also takes into account overall position points and class points linked to the number of starters per event.

For example, the WRC carries a championship coefficient of 1.0, this is then multiplied by the championship points scored in the event by a competitor multiplied by 10. This is then multiplied by 0.3 and multiplied by the number of event starters, with 20 the maximum, before being multiplied again by the class coefficient, in this case of Rally1, 1.0s to get an event result.   

International events from 15 October this year and national events from 1 January 2022 will be eligible in the first Global Rally Rankings. Only the best 12 results achieved by a driver and co-driver will be considered during a 365-day period.

ASNs can designate up to two national championships according to eligibility criteria detailed in the FIA Global Rally Rankings 10 days prior to an event taking place.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The Global Rally Rankings are not mandatory for competitors and are set to be released every Wednesday via the FIA’s website.

“The FIA Global Rally Ranking will provide a great opportunity to highlight the achievements of all eligible drivers and co-drivers but also showcase events on a worldwide basis," said FIA Rally Director Yves Matton.

“It’s been a long-standing ambition at the FIA to create tangible links within the rally family at international, regional and national level, particularly when we consider most cars are eligible at all levels, such as Rally2.

“Furthermore, many drivers are competing in multiple championships, while rally is one of the few sports where it’s possible for amateur crews to compete on the same events as their idols.

“By launching the FIA Global Rally Ranking, we are also strengthening the FIA Rally Sporting Pyramid and FIA Rally Cars Pyramid, which provide a clear ladder of progression from the grassroots to the very top of the sport.

“With FIA championships and FIA-sanctioned events receiving a greater points-weighting, we hope more drivers and co-drivers will compete within the FIA framework, that they will do so more often and that more rally organisers will consider running FIA-sanctioned events.”

The first edition of the Global Rally Rankings will be published in the first quarter of next year.

