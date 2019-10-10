WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos

shares
comments
Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 2:57 PM

Stoffel Vandoorne says he would like to repeat his FIA World Endurance Championship cameos at Spa and Le Mans if it fits with his Mercedes Formula E commitments in 2020.

Vandoorne – who is in Mercedes’ driver line-up for its first season as a works FE entrant alongside Nyck de Vries in 2019/20 – was drafted in to SMP Racing's LMP1 line-up for Spa and Le Mans in place of Brendon Hartley, who in turn had replaced Jenson Button.

The #11 car he shared with Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin finished third in both races, before SMP withdrew from the WEC ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“So far, there’s nothing on the radar,” Vandoorne told Motorsport.com regarding any plans for him to race outside of FE. “We’ll see – it’s a little bit too early for that, I would say.

"Maybe, like I did this year – Spa and Le Mans – [that] was a nice addition to my schedule. Maybe that will be possible again next year, but it’s a bit too early for that to be honest.

"We’ll see nearer the time, but I enjoyed the experience in Spa and Le Mans, so why not if there is an opportunity coming up?”

Asked if Mercedes – where Vandoorne also works as a simulator driver for its F1 team – would support an additional programme, he said: “Yeah, if it doesn’t clash with any of the Formula E stuff then there is no reason why it wouldn’t work out.

“But, for me as well, the main programme and priority is Formula E, so I wouldn’t do anything that clashes with that anyway.”

Read Also:

F1 return not on my "mind right now"

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

While Vandoorne remains open to selected WEC outings, the Belgian says a return to Formula 1 is not on his “mind right now” as he prefers to focus on returning to winning ways with Mercedes in Formula E.

Vandoorne has not won a race since 2016, when he took victory twice in Super Formula on his way to fourth in the championship.

Asked if an F1 return in the coming years with Mercedes or one of its associated teams was possible, Vandoorne said: “I wouldn’t say that’s on my mind right now”.

“To be honest I really feel like I need to get back to winning first again – it’s something I’ve been missing over the past couple of years, and my two years with McLaren haven’t helped my case, let’s say.

“A lot of people remember the two bad years I had with them, but for me the target is to really be competitive and to be winning as soon as possible again.

 “If I manage to do that I’ll be in a stronger position. I think the best chance for me to achieve that is right now to be with Mercedes in Formula E, so that’s where all my focus goes.”

Next article
Toyota: WEC shouldn't "play around" with handicaps

Previous article

Toyota: WEC shouldn't "play around" with handicaps
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Stoffel Vandoorne
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Shanghai

Shanghai

8 Nov - 10 Nov
FP1 Starts in
28 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 8 Nov
04:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 8 Nov
08:30
15:30
FP3 Sat 9 Nov
02:50
09:50
Q1 Sat 9 Nov
07:00
14:00
Q2 Sat 9 Nov
07:30
14:30
Race Sun 10 Nov
05:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari wrong to push Leclerc as number one

3h
2
Formula 1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

3
Formula 1

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica

4
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades

5
Formula 1

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Race highlights 03:12
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 5 highlights 03:07
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 5 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 3 highlights 03:18
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 3 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 1 highlights 03:06
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 1 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - race start 03:17
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - race start

Latest news

Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos
WEC

Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos

Toyota: WEC shouldn't "play around" with handicaps
WEC

Toyota: WEC shouldn't "play around" with handicaps

Ghiotto expects to end single-seater career
WEC

Ghiotto expects to end single-seater career

Ford GT key players reveal favorite memories as program ends
IMSA

Ford GT key players reveal favorite memories as program ends

Van Eerd to race in Shanghai after Fuji win
WEC

Van Eerd to race in Shanghai after Fuji win

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.