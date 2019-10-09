WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota: WEC shouldn't "play around" with handicaps

shares
comments
Toyota: WEC shouldn't "play around" with handicaps
By:
Oct 9, 2019, 3:39 PM

The FIA World Endurance Championship should not "play around" with its LMP1 success handicap system, Toyota has warned in the wake of its dominant showing in last weekend's Fuji round.

Toyota team director Rob Leupen made the remark after the Japanese marque secured a dominant 1-2 in its home race, two laps ahead of top privateer Rebellion Racing.

It came despite the Silverstone-winning #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid and the sister #8 machine being slowed to the tune of 1.4 seconds and 1s a lap respectively, while Rebellion's solo R-13 was given only a negligible 0.03s a lap penalty under the new rules.

The handicaps were calculated using a revised co-efficient of 0.012s per point (compared to the last-placed LMP1 car in the standings) per kilometre of the track, up from the 0.008s that had been originally prescribed.

Toyota's domination of the opening round of the Silverstone led to the change being made for Fuji, but Leupen cautioned against further adjustments.

"This was a bit of a surprise," Leupen told Motorsport.com when asked about the co-efficient change. "We accept it, but we also expected the pace of Rebellion to be much higher based on where they were at Silverstone, so I hope they can come to our level.

"I think we say we should know what comes, because to put the car right for a circuit and set it up for a circuit, we cannot play around all the time."

Read Also:

The LMP1 handicap system continues to apply penalties up to 40 points, a limit that both Toyotas have already reached in relation to the so-called reference car - the #6 Team LNT Ginetta, which has scored only 2.5 points in two races.

Rebellion's #1 entry, 11th overall in Silverstone third in Fuji, is 27 points down, giving it a theoretical advantage of around 1.6s a lap over Toyota in Shanghai.

Leupen was clear the 40-point limit should be "respected" in the event that the privateers fail to beat Toyota even with the biggest handicap allowable in the rules.

"There must be a ceiling, otherwise we might get some difficulties running these cars because they need to have a certain speed, a certain recovery, and it’s very expensive to start changing systems and we don’t want to do this," Leupen said.

"For us it’s a learning curve. In the next regulations we talk about BoP, which for us is the first time to race under these circumstances. It's never been done before.

"The engineers had a lot of things to do to put everything right with the car, the complexity is huge. But there is a ceiling and this we should respect."

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

Next article
Ghiotto expects to end single-seater career

Previous article

Ghiotto expects to end single-seater career
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Shanghai

Shanghai

8 Nov - 10 Nov
FP1 Starts in
29 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 8 Nov
19:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 8 Nov
23:30
15:30
FP3 Sat 9 Nov
17:50
09:50
Q1 Sat 9 Nov
22:00
14:00
Q2 Sat 9 Nov
22:30
14:30
Race Sun 10 Nov
20:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Typhoon Hagibis set to disrupt Japanese GP

2
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

44m
3
Formula 1

Haas hits out at rivals' "inconsistent" views on F1 rules

3h
4
MotoGP

Marquez: Quartararo riding Yamaha like Lorenzo at his peak

5
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle

2h

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Race highlights 03:12
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 5 highlights 03:07
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 5 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 3 highlights 03:18
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 3 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 1 highlights 03:06
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 1 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - race start 03:17
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - race start

Latest news

Toyota: WEC shouldn't "play around" with handicaps
WEC

Toyota: WEC shouldn't "play around" with handicaps

Ghiotto expects to end single-seater career
WEC

Ghiotto expects to end single-seater career

Ford GT key players reveal favorite memories as program ends
IMSA

Ford GT key players reveal favorite memories as program ends

Van Eerd to race in Shanghai after Fuji win
WEC

Van Eerd to race in Shanghai after Fuji win

Aston Martin "needed" to prove itself in dry
WEC

Aston Martin "needed" to prove itself in dry

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.