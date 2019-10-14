WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota yet to make a call on Buemi FE/WEC clash

shares
comments
Toyota yet to make a call on Buemi FE/WEC clash
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Oct 14, 2019, 12:31 PM

Toyota has yet to rule out allowing Sebastien Buemi to miss the Sebring round of the FIA World Endurance Championship next March to contest the clashing Chinese Formula E round.

No decisions have been made on whether the Nissan e.dams FE driver will have to skip the Sanya ePrix on March 21 to race in the Sebring 1000 Miles, according to Toyota Motorsport GmbH technical director Pascal Vasselon. 

"We will see when the time comes, but we have clear priority," Vasselon told Motorsport.com. "It could depend on a series of factors, but it is too early to elaborate."

Buemi's latest Toyota contract doesn't give the Japanese manufacturer first call on his services for every round of the WEC. But Sebring is one race where it does have priority, along with the Spa event in May and the Le Mans 24 Hours season finale in June. 

For his part, Buemi wouldn't be drawn on which race he wants to contest.

"What I'll want to do when the time comes will be based how it is going in the two championships, but it is not really down to me," he said. 

"It is different to how it used to be: Toyota doesn't have priority for everything, but I they do have priority for Sebring, Le Mans and Spa. 

"So contractually I will be in Sebring, but before we get there I first want to see if FE can do a change [to the calendar]."

Toyota team director Rob Leupen strongly suggested that Buemi would prioritise WEC over FE.

Buemi had to skip the New York FE double header in 2017, although on that occasion he was contractually obliged to skip any other event in case of a clash with WEC.  

"Which championship would he like to win?" Leupen told Motorsport.com. "We will talk about it. We are clear how it will run, and I think Seb is clear too. From that point of view I think we have a strong car number 8 [line-up]."

However, Leupen admitted that reserve driver Thomas Laurent, currently racing for LMP2 squad Signatech Alpine, could be called upon in the event Buemi does race in China.

"I don’t think it’s good to take Laurent out of the car now," he said. "I think Sebring for us also for us has a certain value and we don’t have too much experience. We would like to go there with the strongest line-up. But just in case, Laurent is there as a back-up option."

Of the other four drivers affected by the clash, two will race in Sebring, while the other two will be present in Sanya.

Brendon Hartley, who will be racing for the Dragon squad in FE in season six, is tied to Toyota for Sebring, while James Calado's Ferrari WEC contract is understood to take priority over his new FE deal with Jaguar.

Nyck de Vries and Antonio Felix da Costa will take up their respective seats with Mercedes and DS Techeetah rather than racing their regular LMP2 mounts at Sebring. 

Next article
Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos

Previous article

Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC , Formula E
Drivers Sébastien Buemi
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC , Nissan e.dams
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

Shanghai

Shanghai

8 Nov - 10 Nov
FP1 Starts in
24 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 8 Nov
21:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 8 Nov
01:30
15:30
FP3 Sat 9 Nov
19:50
09:50
Q1 Sat 9 Nov
00:00
14:00
Q2 Sat 9 Nov
00:30
14:30
Race Sun 10 Nov
22:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WTCC

O'Young remains 6th in independents

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Race highlights 03:12
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 5 highlights 03:07
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 5 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 3 highlights 03:18
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 3 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 1 highlights 03:06
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 1 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - race start 03:17
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - race start

Latest news

Toyota yet to make a call on Buemi FE/WEC clash
WEC

Toyota yet to make a call on Buemi FE/WEC clash

Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos
WEC

Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos

Toyota: WEC shouldn't "play around" with handicaps
WEC

Toyota: WEC shouldn't "play around" with handicaps

Ghiotto expects to end single-seater career
WEC

Ghiotto expects to end single-seater career

Ford GT key players reveal favorite memories as program ends
IMSA

Ford GT key players reveal favorite memories as program ends

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.