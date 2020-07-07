WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC

shares
comments
Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC
By:
Jul 7, 2020, 1:20 PM

LMP2 squad Racing Team Nederland has called up Job van Uitert to make a second appearance of the FIA World Endurance Championship season in next month's Spa race.

Van Uitert deputised for the absent Nyck de Vries in last September's season-opener at Silverstone and helped the team to its first-ever WEC podium alongside team owner Frits van Eerd and ex-Formula 1 driver Giedo van der Garde.

He was originally scheduled to race again in the Sebring 1000 Miles in March, as de Vries was unable to attend owing to a clash with Formula E's Sanya E-Prix, before both races were cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the Spa WEC round being rescheduled for August 15, de Vries will be unavailable for the opening day of practice, which falls on the same day as the sixth and final leg of the Berlin E-Prix Formula E season finale.

As such, van Uitert has been given the call-up for Spa and will again share RTN's Oreca 07 with van Eerd and van der Garde for the Belgian race.

#29 RACING TEAM NEDERLAND - Oreca 07 - Gibson: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Job Van Uitert Qualifying Press Conference, 4 Hours of Silverstone, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamtonshire,England

#29 RACING TEAM NEDERLAND - Oreca 07 - Gibson: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Job Van Uitert Qualifying Press Conference, 4 Hours of Silverstone, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamtonshire,England

Photo by: Paul Foster

“Job would have also done the 1000 Miles of Sebring for us last March, but that race was cancelled," said van Eerd. "Due to the changed FIA WEC calendar, we now had the opportunity to run him at Spa."

De Vries will still contest the final two rounds of the 2019/20 WEC season at Le Mans and Bahrain, despite being named as a Toyota LMP1 reserve driver this week.

“The fact that Nyck has been contracted by Toyota is a wonderful compliment to his performances with Racing Team Nederland," added van Eerd. "I always like to support talent and it is nice to see when that is rewarded. 

If he unexpectedly has to race for Toyota after all, we will of course have a suitable replacement.”

Van Uitert meanwhile is set to contest Le Mans for rival LMP2 team United Autosports, with which he races in the ELMS.

G-Drive out of Spa race, Eurasia still hopeful

Two additional LMP2 entries had been planned for the Spa WEC race, with G-Drive Racing having outlined plans to enter its Aurus-badged Oreca and Eurasia Motorsport fielding what would be the only Ligier JS P217 in an expanded nine-car field.

However, G-Drive made no mention of the Spa race when it confirmed de Vries as one of its drivers for its 2020 European Le Mans Series assault last week.

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Job Van Uitert, Jean-Eric Vergne

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Job Van Uitert, Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: G-Drive Racing

A spokesperson for the team has confirmed to Motorsport.com it will not race at Spa.

Eurasia meanwhile is believed to still aiming to be on the grid at Spa, but the identity of its pro driver is now unclear as Nick Cassidy will not be able to drive for the team.

The New Zealander had been hoping to make his WEC debut with the team in April, but border restrictions imposed by Japan in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic means he is effectively unable to leave the country and still be able to contest his primary programmes in SUPER GT and Super Formula with Toyota.

Eurasia is now working on finding an alternative driver to slot in alongside Danial Gaunt and Nobuya Yamanaka at the wheel of the Ligier.

Next article
Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

Previous article

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

trending Today

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

Ferrari's F1 car "unrecognisable" in Austrian GP - Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
23m

Ferrari's F1 car "unrecognisable" in Austrian GP - Vettel

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

What's the deal with the new rear wings in DTM?
DTM / DTM
3h

What's the deal with the new rear wings in DTM?

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

Plato left on BTCC sidelines as Vauxhall team pulls out
BTCC / BTCC

Plato left on BTCC sidelines as Vauxhall team pulls out

Latest news

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC
WEC / WEC
43m

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races
WEC / WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans
WEC / WEC

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans

De Vries added to Toyota's LMP1 reserve roster
WEC / WEC

De Vries added to Toyota's LMP1 reserve roster

Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Nyck de Vries , Job Van Uitert
Teams Racing Team Nederland
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

2
Formula 1

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

3
Formula 1

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

2h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari's F1 car "unrecognisable" in Austrian GP - Vettel

23m
5
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Latest videos

Megamix: 1990 Sauber Mercedes junior team 03:56
WEC

Megamix: 1990 Sauber Mercedes junior team

Q&A with Daniel Serra 02:09
WEC

Q&A with Daniel Serra

Stefan Bellof breaks lap record at the Nordschleife in his Porsche 956 02:27
WEC

Stefan Bellof breaks lap record at the Nordschleife in his Porsche 956

#ThinkingForward with Pierre Fillon and Gerard Neveu 01:00:30
WEC

#ThinkingForward with Pierre Fillon and Gerard Neveu

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2019 02:25
WEC
May 7, 2020

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2019

Latest news

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC
WEC

Racing Team Nederland shuffles drivers for Spa WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races
WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans
WEC

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans

De Vries added to Toyota's LMP1 reserve roster
WEC

De Vries added to Toyota's LMP1 reserve roster

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car
WEC

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.