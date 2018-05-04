Spa WEC: Rebellion leads Toyota in third practice

Rebellion Racing led the way in third practice for the FIA World Endurance Championship season opener at Spa, beating the best of the Toyotas by less than a second.
Neel Jani was at the wheel of the #1 Rebellion R-13-Gibson when he set the best time of the session, a 1m57.120s - 1.7s quicker than the Swiss team managed on Thursday.
Toyota's TS050 Hybrids, however, were slower than they were in second practice, with Mike Conway's best of 1m57.939s in the #7 car 0.819s down on Jani and 1.8s slower than his own FP2 benchmark.
Rebellion had held a one-two until Conway set the #7 car's best time after taking over from Kamui Kobayashi, but Thomas Laurent's 1m58.124s was only good enough for third in the end.
The best of SMP Racing's Dallara-built, AER-powered BR Engineering BR1s was fourth fastest in the hands of ex-Toyota man Stephane Sarrazin, two tenths slower than the second Rebellion.
Kazuki Nakajima put the #8 Toyota fifth, 1.353s off the pace, with FP1 pacesetter Fernando Alonso only taking over the car for the final seven minutes of the hour-long session.
SMP Racing's second BR1, driven by Mikhail Aleshin, was sixth fastest, ahead of Pietro Fittipaldi aboard the Gibson-powered DragonSpeed car and the ByKolles CLM P1/01-Nissan of Oliver Webb.
For the third session in succession, the two Manor Ginetta G60-LT-P1s completed just a single installation lap each, prompting uncertainty about the British squad's participation in the event.
LMP2 was once again led by the DragonSpeed Oreca team, courtesy of a 2m02.281s best from ex-Formula 1 driver Pastor Maldonado.
Jean-Eric Vergne put G-Drive Racing's Oreca second, exactly two tenths slower, while Ho-Pin Tung was third fastest in the #37 Jota Sport-run Jackie Chan DC Racing entry.
Ford stays on top in GTE Pro
Ford led the way in GTE Pro once again, with Andy Priaulx setting the pace with a 2m13.693s in the #67 Ganassi-run GT.
That was enough to beat the lead BMW M8 GTE of Tom Blomqvist by six tenths of a second, with Olivier Pla in the #66 Ford a further 0.024s back in third.
Porsche's pair of mid-engined 911 RSRs were fourth and fifth in class, ahead of the best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs, while the quicker of Aston Martin's pair of new Vantage GTEs was seventh.
Matt Campbell set the pace in GTE Am in the #77 Proton Competition car, less than two tenths clear of fellow Porsche junior driver Matteo Cairoli in the sister #88 entry.
Third practice results:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
| Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna
Neel Jani
|Rebellion R13 - Gibson
|LMP1
|1'57.120
|2
|7
| Kamui Kobayashi
Mike Conway
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'57.939
|0.819
|3
|3
| Mathias Beche
Thomas Laurent
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13 - Gibson
|LMP1
|1'58.124
|1.004
|4
|17
| Stéphane Sarrazin
Matevos Isaakyan
Egor Orudzhev
|BR Engineering BR1 - AER
|LMP1
|1'58.398
|1.278
|5
|8
| Fernando Alonso
Kazuki Nakajima
Sébastien Buemi
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'58.473
|1.353
|6
|11
| Vitaly Petrov
Mikhail Aleshin
|BR Engineering BR1 - AER
|LMP1
|1'59.147
|2.027
|7
|10
| Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Pietro Fittipaldi
|BR Engineering BR1 - Gibson
|LMP1
|1'59.719
|2.599
|8
|4
| Oliver Webb
Dominik Kraihamer
Tom Dillmann
|ENSO CLM P1/01 - Nismo
|LMP1
|2'01.341
|4.221
|9
|31
| Pastor Maldonado
Nathanael Berthon
Roberto Gonzalez
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|LMP2
|2'02.281
|5.161
|10
|26
| Jean-Eric Vergne
Roman Rusinov
Andrea Pizzitola
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|LMP2
|2'02.481
|5.361
|11
|38
| Ho-Pin Tung
Stéphane Richelmi
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|LMP2
|2'03.357
|6.237
|12
|36
| Nicolas Lapierre
Pierre Thiriet
Andre Negrao
|Alpine A470 - Gibson
|LMP2
|2'03.414
|6.294
|13
|28
| Loic Duval
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|LMP2
|2'03.524
|6.404
|14
|37
| Nabil Jeffri
Weiron Tan
Jazeman Jaafar
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|LMP2
|2'03.544
|6.424
|15
|29
| Jan Lammers
Giedo van der Garde
Frits van Eerd
|Dallara P217 - Gibson
|LMP2
|2'04.732
|7.612
|16
|50
| Fernando Rees
Romano Ricci
Erwin Creed
|Ligier JSP217 - Gibson
|LMP2
|2'06.401
|9.281
|17
|67
| Harry Tincknell
Tony Kanaan
Andy Priaulx
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|2'13.693
|16.573
|18
|82
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Tom Blomqvist
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|2'14.225
|17.105
|19
|66
| Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
Billy Johnson
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|2'14.249
|17.129
|20
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'14.363
|17.243
|21
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'14.367
|17.247
|22
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'14.568
|17.448
|23
|77
| Christian Ried
Matt Campbell
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'15.410
|18.290
|24
|97
| Jonathan Adam
Maxime Martin
Alex Lynn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'15.457
|18.337
|25
|71
| Sam Bird
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'15.460
|18.340
|26
|88
| Khaled Al Qubaisi
Matteo Cairoli
Giorgio Roda
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'15.586
|18.466
|27
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|2'15.778
|18.658
|28
|81
| Nick Catsburg
Martin Tomczyk
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.185
|19.065
|29
|56
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'16.493
|19.373
|30
|61
| Matt Griffin
Mok Weng Sun
Keita Sawa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.471
|20.351
|31
|70
| Olivier Beretta
Eddie Cheever III
Motoaki Ishikawa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.545
|20.425
|32
|54
| Giancarlo Fisichella
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.662
|20.542
|33
|98
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.688
|20.568
|34
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Ben Barker
Alex Davison
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.363
|21.243
|35
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
Darren Turner
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'18.493
|21.373