WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Bahrain / Breaking news

Rebellion drivers blame Ginetta clash for gearbox issue

shares
comments
Rebellion drivers blame Ginetta clash for gearbox issue
By:
Co-author: Rachit Thukral
Dec 15, 2019, 9:59 AM

Bruno Senna and Gustavo Menezes suspect the gearbox problem Rebellion suffered in Saturday’s FIA World Endurance Championship race in Bahrain was caused by their first-lap collision with Charlie Robertson’s Ginetta.

The polesitting R-13 of Senna was hit by Robertson on the approach to the second corner at the start of the race, suffering a costly spin that left it tumbling down the order.

The Swiss team’s recovery drive was then halted in the second hour when it had to make an unscheduled trip to the garage to fix a gear shift issue, with the three laps it lost in the process leaving it out of contention for victory.

Senna told Motorsport.com that the impact from the #5 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 Robertson shared with Ben Hanley and Jordan King was taken by the Rebellion on the left-rear wheel. 

He suggested that this probably resulted in the transmission problems that were solved by changing the gearshift actuator. 

"I was having gearshift issues in that first stint already," said Senna, who eventually finished a distant third alongside Menezes and Norman Nato behind the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids.

"We last had this problem a year ago, and we haven't done anything different from usual apart from that shock at Turn 1."

Menezes, who was behind the wheel of the Rebellion when it pitted for repairs, echoed Senna’s belief that the gearbox troubles likely stemmed from crash damage.

“To be honest after Bruno’s first stint we already started seeing some issues with the shifts, it was a worry,” he told Motorsport.com.

“My first stint was quite good and it started to become a small shoot of the end of the stint where the gap was already close to somewhere around 30-35 seconds. And then obviously the last part of my second stint I see it became a bit of a problem quite quickly. 

“We still have to investigate it. But we do know that we took an impact on the rear end of the car and that’s where the shiftbox is. But we cannot be 100 percent sure, we just need to evaluate it and have a look.”

Rebellion team manager Bart Hayden stressed that there will never be any way of knowing for certain that the impact in the first-lap clash caused the problem.

Senna also questioned why Robertson was not penalised for his part in the incident, pointing to the deferred 10-second time penalty he received for an incident in free practice at the previous WEC round in Shanghai after contact with the #54 GTE Am class Ferrari. 

"It's not my place to say whether he should get a penalty; I'm just saying we should all be judged the same," he said.

"In Shanghai, I overtook the Ferrari, retook the line and he ran into the back of me when I got on the brakes. I don't think I made an error but I got a penalty; here someone clearly made an error and didn't get a penalty."

Menezes believes Rebellion and the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway would have had "a really good fight" for victory, had his team not lose three laps in the pits.

The American driver had closed the gap to 37 seconds before being called for a stop in the second hour.

"I think it would have been a really good fight with the Toyota today," said Menezes. "So it would have been nice to experience that, we didn’t expect to go into the weekend.

"I guess now it will have to be delayed to Austin but would have been nice to have to win here in Bahrain. Really a shame when you start on the front row and you don’t end up on top position." 

Next article
Bahrain WEC: Toyota dominates after rivals collide

Previous article

Bahrain WEC: Toyota dominates after rivals collide
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain
Drivers Bruno Senna , Gustavo Menezes
Teams Rebellion Racing
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
07:00
15:00
FP2
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
11:30
19:30
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
03:20
11:20
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:00
17:00
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:30
17:30
Race
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
06:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Bottas 2.77" needed to win F1 title

2h
2
Formula 1

Why Ferrari will test two F1 cars in February

3
Endurance

Rossi Ferrari scores podium finish, wins class in Gulf 12 Hours

4
Supercars

Top Stories of 2019, #17: Cheating row rocks Supercars

3h
5
Formula 1

New F1 teams shouldn't be "second-class citizens"

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights 03:05
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 7 highlights 03:13
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 7 highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 5 highlights 02:52
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 5 highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Proton Dempsey Porsche crash 00:29
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Proton Dempsey Porsche crash

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 3 highlights 02:54
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 3 highlights

Latest news

Rebellion drivers blame Ginetta clash for gearbox issue
WEC

Rebellion drivers blame Ginetta clash for gearbox issue

Bahrain WEC: Toyota dominates after rivals collide
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota dominates after rivals collide

Bahrain WEC: Toyota holds 1-2 after Rebellion woes
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota holds 1-2 after Rebellion woes

Senna: Ginetta "missed the memo" in first-lap clash
WEC

Senna: Ginetta "missed the memo" in first-lap clash

Deletraz gets LMP1 test with Rebellion in Bahrain
WEC

Deletraz gets LMP1 test with Rebellion in Bahrain

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.