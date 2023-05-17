Subscribe
Previous / Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
WEC News

Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return

Peugeot remains focused on reliability rather than the performance of its 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar as it gears up for its return to the Le Mans 24 Hours next month.

Gary Watkins
By:
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller

Olivier Jansonnie, technical director of the 9X8 project at Peugeot Sport, insisted that there is no change in direction at the team despite clean races for its pair of entries in the Hypercar class in each of the past two rounds of the World Endurance Championship at Portimao and then Spa last month.

“We are still working on reliability; it is the most important thing for us right now,” said Jansonnie.

“A clear road map was set for this year, which was to try to work on reliability.

“We are still in that mindset: we are trying to achieve what is possible for Le Mans.”

Jansonnie insisted that only when the car is reliable can the performance of the avant-garde contender be fully unlocked.

“There is still some performance potential just by running the car more and more,” he said.

“The ways to improve the car are still quite obvious to us, but it is difficult to say if that’s a hundredth, a tenth or several tenths.”

Jansonnie stressed that Peugeot could not be confident about the reliability of the 9X8 ahead of the double-points WEC round on 10/11 June.

“To say we are 100% confident, we are not there yet,” he said.

“Le Mans, for sure, will be a difficult one. But if you look back to where we were three or four months ago, we have improved a lot.”

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

The Peugeot TotalEnergies team did not have any more endurance testing planned after the Spa 6 Hours, having completed its Le Mans simulations with its fourth such run between Sebring and Portimao.

Peugeot bounced back from its disastrous showing on the opening weekend of the 2023 WEC at Sebring when both its cars were hit by transmission problems in the opening hour of the race.

A fix for a problem with the electric gearshift actuator had been identified late last year and development of the hydraulic system that came online at Portimao was already in the mix.

One of its two cars was delayed before the start in Portugal while the steering rack was replaced, while the other suffered a failure of a series-mandated driveshaft torque sensor.

The cars came through to finish fifth and seventh, respectively two and three laps behind the winning Toyota.

At Spa, the only significant delays for the cars were caused by electrical sensor linked on the refuelling rig and accident damage.

They finished among the LMP2 cars in 14th and 17th positions, but were again two and three laps down at the chequered flag.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
MotoGP legend Rossi feels on course for 2024 Le Mans 24 debut

MotoGP legend Rossi feels on course for 2024 Le Mans 24 debut

Le Mans

MotoGP legend Rossi feels on course for 2024 Le Mans 24 debut MotoGP legend Rossi feels on course for 2024 Le Mans 24 debut

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

"Perfect job" from Rossi secured first GTWCE podium - Martin

"Perfect job" from Rossi secured first GTWCE podium - Martin

GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch

"Perfect job" from Rossi secured first GTWCE podium - Martin "Perfect job" from Rossi secured first GTWCE podium - Martin

Peugeot Sport More from
Peugeot Sport
Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues

Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues

WEC
Portimao

Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Latest news

Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit

Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit

ORRW Offroad

Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit Motorsport Australia agrees to Finke permit

Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me"

Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me" Chastain: Darlington wreck "brought a lot of heat down on me"

Finke still hanging in the balance

Finke still hanging in the balance

ORRW Offroad

Finke still hanging in the balance Finke still hanging in the balance

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe