Cadillac targets expanding factory WEC effort to two cars in 2024
Cadillac is eyeing an expansion of its factory World Endurance Championship campaign with its V-Series.R LMDh prototype for next season.
A WEC campaign in 2024 of an expanded two Ganassi-run Cadillac Racing entries is the "correct engineering way to do it", according to Mark Stielow, director of motorsport competition engineering at parent company General Motors.
Stielow outlined an ambition for GM to try to win what he called the "golden crown"; NASCAR's Daytona 500 and the premier global enduros, the Le Mans and Daytona 24 Hours.
"From a personal point of view I would like to do that," he told Motorsport.com.
In terms of winning Le Mans, he said that "the proper way to do that is with a two-car WEC programme".
"Getting my leadership to agree to that is the next step, I'm hoping that we get the nod," continued Stielow.
GM sportscar programme manager Laura Wontrop Klauser expanded on Stielow's comments.
"Two is always better than one and in terms of what we have on the table and what is set, we are still working through all that," she said.
Klauser pointed out that any decision on increasing Cadillac's full-time presence in the WEC would be dependent on putting the correct budget and resources in place.
"If we can figure a way to do that, we would be thrilled to expand the programme," she explained. "It has all got to be worked out."
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R - Hybrid: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
Photo by: Paul Foster
Cadillac's one-car programme in the WEC this year was boosted by the addition of a second Ganassi-run at last month's Spa round.
The second entry in Belgium run by Ganassi's IMSA SportsCar Championship crew was a precursor to Le Mans next month when Cadillac's presence will increase to three V-Series.Rs.
The two Cadillac Racing entries will be joined by a car from the Action Express Racing squad, which is also competing in IMSA this year.
The European arm of the Cadillac Racing squad, which has now moved into a base in Stuttgart, undertook its first private test with the V-Series.R earlier this week.
It completed an endurance test on Monday and Tuesday with WEC drivers Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook, as well as Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon who will drive Ganassi's second entry at Le Mans on 10-11 June.
Sebastien Bourdais, their team-mate in the #3 entry, was concurrently working on what was described as a "complementary simulator programme" at Cadillac chassis partner Dallara's US headquarters in Indianapolis.
Bamber described the team as "well prepared for Le Mans" in the wake of the test for which no total mileage figure was released by Cadillac.
"These couple of days have been crucial in our preparation for Le Mans," said Bamber. "I feel we've made some good steps forward.
"It's been our first proper test as a European WEC team, and it was great to come back to a track that we've already raced at, and know the areas that we could focus on and work on."
WEC tyre warmer ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours
No plans yet for “complicated” customer Acura GTP cars
Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao
Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao Bamber: Cadillac “a step closer” to Toyota in WEC after Portimao
Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn
Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn
WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session
WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session
Latest news
Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies
Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies
Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”
Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking” Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener
Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener Phillip Island TCR: Buchan dominates opener
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.