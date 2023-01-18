Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional Le Mans 24 Hours entries
WEC News

JOTA retains da Costa and Stevens for Porsche 963 WEC programme

Antonio Felix da Costa and Will Stevens will remain with the JOTA team to race its customer Porsche 963 LMDh in the FIA World Endurance Championship this season.

Gary Watkins
By:
JOTA retains da Costa and Stevens for Porsche 963 WEC programme
Listen to this article

Porsche Formula E driver da Costa and ex-Formula 1 racer Stevens are moving across to JOTA's new entry in the Hypercar class after winning the WEC LMP2 title alongside Roberto Gonzalez with the team in 2022.

They will share the 963 with 2021 European Le Mans Series champion Yifei Ye, the Porsche Asia Pacific Motorsport-backed driver who was announced as part of the line-up by JOTA in November.

The announcement of da Costa and Stevens by JOTA comes after protracted speculation that they would be part of the LMDh line-up.

Da Costa is remaining with JOTA for a fourth WEC assault, while Stevens is going into a second consecutive campaign having previously contested partial programmes with the team in 2016 and 2018/19 before a full season in 2019/20.

The Porsche, to be entered under the Hertz Team JOTA banner, is set to join the WEC for round three of the series at Spa at the end of April.

Supply-chain issues have delayed the delivery of the cars to the customers scheduled to race them in both the WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in North America.

JOTA has confirmed that its Hypercar crew will race an LMP2 Oreca 07-Gibson in the colours of new sponsor Hertz in all rounds before the 963 comes on stream, which is likely to mean the Sebring opener in March and then Algarve in April.

JOTA directors Sam Hignett and David Clark said in a joint statement: “Our line-up of Antonio, Will and Yifei is a strong mix of speed, experience and youthful exuberance.

“We’ve had success over recent years, and as one of the only privateer entries in the Hypercar class we’ll be taking the challenge to our manufacturer counterparts.”

Da Costa said: “Over the last few years we’ve had great results together, so I’m thrilled to be returning to the team.

“We’re stepping up to Hypercar class with a whole new set of partners backing us and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of our new Hertz Team JOTA car.”

Stevens added: “Great way to start the year confirming this news.

“Being the reigning LMP2 champions gives us a great platform for the campaign ahead, it will be a special time racing together as the all-new Hertz Team JOTA.”

The livery of the JOTA Porsche will be revealed in “due course”, according to the team’s statement.

The second of the two customer Porsche LMDhs available for the WEC this year will be run by the Proton team.

Porsche factory driver Gianmaria Bruni was listed against its 963 when the 2023 WEC entry list was published last week.

shares
comments
Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional Le Mans 24 Hours entries
Previous article

Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional Le Mans 24 Hours entries
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional Le Mans 24 Hours entries
Le Mans

Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional Le Mans 24 Hours entries

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73
Formula 1

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Prime
WEC

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Will Stevens More from
Will Stevens
JOTA drivers proud of title in LMP2's "most competitive" year
WEC

JOTA drivers proud of title in LMP2's "most competitive" year

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows Fuji
WEC

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows

Stevens confident he can help WTR find continued success
IMSA

Stevens confident he can help WTR find continued success

Jota Sport More from
Jota Sport
Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi joins JOTA for WEC LMP2 campaign
WEC

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi joins JOTA for WEC LMP2 campaign

Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"
WEC

Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"

JOTA confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh
WEC

JOTA confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh

Latest news

Pourchaire stays in F2 for third season with ART
FIA F2 FIA F2

Pourchaire stays in F2 for third season with ART

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 reserve driver Theo Pourchaire will stay with ART Grand Prix for a third season in FIA Formula 2 in 2023.

Abiteboul plays down Hyundai F1 talk, says priority is WRC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abiteboul plays down Hyundai F1 talk, says priority is WRC

Hyundai's new motorsport boss Cyril Abiteboul has downplayed talk of the South Korean car manufacturer eyeing a Formula 1 switch, as he insists rallying remains its priority right now.

2023 Formula 2 and 3 drivers: Who is driving for each team?
FIA F2 FIA F2

2023 Formula 2 and 3 drivers: Who is driving for each team?

The 2023 FIA Formula 2 and 3 seasons will kick off in March in Bahrain. But where else are the series racing and who is driving in them?

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix
Formula E Formula E

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix

Kelvin van der Linde will cover for Robin Frijns at Abt for the Formula E round at Diriyah, as the Dutchman suffered fractures to his wrist and hand in Mexico.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Prime

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

OPINION: There is plenty of excitement over the glut of manufacturers tackling the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship this season. The selection committee is set to face headaches over who it decides to admit and who gets turned away from the 2023 entry list, but history tells us that the smaller entrants have a place

WEC
Jan 9, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Prime

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.