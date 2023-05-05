Subscribe
Ex-F1 racer Stevens joins Tower Motorsports for Watkins Glen

Tower Motorsports has announced that Will Stevens will join the team for IMSA’s Six Hours of The Glen next month.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
#38 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Will Stevens

Stevens will join the reigning LMP2 champion team to share the #8 Oreca with team owner John Farano and Kyffin Simpson, competing in his third endurance race with the team this season.

Stevens, who raced for Caterham and Marussia in Formula 1, has proven a star in sportscars, scoring six wins in the World Endurance Championship, including two class wins in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This year, he has raced the Jota-run Porsche 963 at Spa.

In IMSA he has made three starts, all coming last year. The first two were in the DPi class in Wayne Taylor Racing’s Acura, finishing second at Daytona and fourth at Sebring, while the third was with Tower at Mid-Ohio, where he helped the team to take fourth in class.

“I’m really looking forward to being back with John and Tower Motorsports, especially at such a great track like Watkins Glen,” said Stevens. “I enjoyed working with them a lot last year.

“This will be my first time working with Kyffin Simpson but I know he's been doing a great job so far this season. We have a really strong driver lineup and I’m confident that we’ll hit the ground running as a trio.

“We’ll be approaching this event with one collective goal in mind, and our objective is to win. The team has had a very successful start to the season and I will be doing my very best to keep them on that trend.”

Regarding the famous 11-turn Watkins Glen International road course in New York state, Stevens said: “I haven’t raced there before but I have had the pleasure of driving it in a test session.

“I had always been told that it was a great track, and now I can definitely confirm that the high-speed nature of this circuit is exhilarating. It reminds me a lot of the old school European-style circuits.”

Said Farano: “We are thrilled to have Will Stevens back with us. It was wonderful to work with him last year and I’m looking forward to continuing our journey together.

“He’s a great driver and we feel very privileged to have someone of his caliber and expertise with us for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

“I’m looking forward to picking up where we left off and hopefully we will bring home a great result together.”

