WEC

Jackie Chan DC Racing replaces entire #37 line-up

Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
19m ago

The Jackie Chan DC Racing LMP2 team has replaced its entire line-up for its #37 entry in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Jazeman Jaafar, Weiron Tan and Nabil Jeffri, who contested all five 2018 WEC races in the Jota Sport-run #37 Oreca, will not continue for the remaining three rounds of the 2018/19 superseason at Sebring, Spa and Le Mans.

It's understood the change stems from Sepang International Circuit terminating its financial backing of the Malaysian trio, who won their first race at Fuji last October and lie third in the LMP2 drivers' standings.

Taking their place for the 1000-mile Sebring race and Spa will be IndyCar racer Jordan King, ex-Formula 1 driver Will Stevens and the silver-rated David Heinemeier Hansson, a former Le Mans 24 Hours class winner.

King, who will also contest this year's Indianapolis 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and Heinemeier-Hansson will also stay in the #37 DC Racing car for Le Mans with a yet-to-be named third driver.

Stevens however is due to contest the French classic with the Panis-Barthez Competition LMP2 team, with which he will also contest a full European Le Mans Series campaign this year.

DC Racing director Dave Clark commented: “The changes which we are announcing today have been forced upon the team by commercial and business complexities outside of its direct control.

"We were left in a position where these changes had to be implemented and whilst this was a difficult process, it is in the best interests of the team.

“I would like to go on record in thanking Jazeman, Nabil and Weiron for their professionalism and dedication to the project over the five races that they were with the team. They proved to be a race-winning force and we wish them nothing but the very best for their futures in racing."

LMP2 winners #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 Gibson: Jazeman Jaafar, Weiron Tan, Nabil Jeffri

LMP2 winners #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 Gibson: Jazeman Jaafar, Weiron Tan, Nabil Jeffri

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

