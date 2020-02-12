Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar

Boutique sportscar maker Glickenhaus, whose main racing efforts up to now have been in the Nurburgring 24 Hours and the VLN series, first revealed its intentions to be part of the WEC's new hypercar era with the SCG 007 back in the summer of 2018.

Having released an updated set of renders last September, the American manufacturer has now issued a press release with new images and more information about the project.

Glickenhaus is one of four organisations aiming to be ready for the 2020/21 WEC season, which kicks off at Silverstone in September, along with Toyota, Aston Martin and ByKolles, with Peugeot also due to join the category at some point in 2022.

The SCG 007 is slated to weigh in at 1100kg and be powered by a bespoke three-litre twin-turbo engine developing 840bhp, to be supplied by an as-yet unknown external partner.

Italian-based organisation Podium Advanced Engineering, which is also involved in the running of the Glickenhaus VLN squad, has been charged with designing the new machine.

Glickenhaus 007 Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

A timeline has been established for the creation of the car, with the build scheduled for August and a first shakedown in September, the same month in which the 2020/21 season is due to begin - casting doubt on whether the team will be on the grid at Silverstone.

Several key personnel for the project have been named, including Luca Ciancetti, who will serve as team principal and currently acts as the head of Podium Advanced Engineering's Automotive Engineering and Motorsport arms.

He will work "side by side" with the company's eponymous founder Jim Glickenhaus and his son Jesse, the managing director.

Matteo Cavedoni, who joined Glickenhaus's VLN project in 2018, will act as team manager, while former Toro Rosso Formula 1 chief designer Mark Tatham will be the chief engineer.

Glickenhaus is also working on another car that will make its debut this year, the SCG 004C (pictured below), which will replace the SGC 003 as the marque's Nurburgring 24 Hours challenger this year.

Like its predecessor, which took a shock pole for the German enduro in 2017, it will compete in the SP-X class for non-homologated cars built to the FIA's GT3 regulations.