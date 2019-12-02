WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Interlagos / Breaking news

Interlagos WEC round axed, replaced by Austin

Tickets
shares
comments
Interlagos WEC round axed, replaced by Austin
By:
Dec 2, 2019, 1:13 PM

The Interlagos round of the FIA World Endurance Championship has been cancelled and replaced by a visit to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

WEC CEO Gerard Neveu revealed during last month's visit to Shanghai that the series' planned return to Brazil in February 2020 had been plunged into doubt owing to financial difficulties on the part of the promoter of the event, N/Duduch Motorsports.

Austin had been mooted as a possible replacement venue, and on Monday was confirmed as the new host of the fifth round of the 2019/20 season, forming a double-header of American races with the Sebring 1000 Miles in March.

The six-hour event will take place on February 23, two weeks later than the Interlagos race had been set to take place, in order to avoid a clash with the NFL Super Bowl.

A statement released by the WEC on Monday said that N/Duduch had been "unable to meet its contractual obligations" and that the series had "no other alternative than to find a replacement venue".

Neveu commented: “Firstly we must thank [COTA boss] Bobby Epstein and the Circuit of The Americas for accommodating us at relatively short notice.

"It is an excellent venue, and our fans, competitors and media are now assured of excellent racing in North America not once, but twice in two months. 

“Of course, it is very unfortunate to find ourselves in this position. The WEC very much regrets this situation and feels very sad for the City of Sao Paulo and the many thousands of Brazilian motorsport fans.

"Our main concern was our competitors and partners, and we have worked very hard to find a solution which offered the least disruption possible.” 

The WEC last visited in Austin in 2017 before it was dropped from the schedule as part of the reorganisation of the calendar for the 2018/19 superseason.

Next article
Toyotas hit with unequal handicaps for Bahrain WEC

Previous article

Toyotas hit with unequal handicaps for Bahrain WEC
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Interlagos Tickets
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
FP1 Starts in
9 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
12:00
15:00
FP2
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
16:30
19:30
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
08:20
11:20
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
14:00
17:00
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
14:30
17:30
Race
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
11:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel mocks claim he's about to leave F1

44m
2
Formula 1

Explained: FIA procedures at centre of Ferrari controversy

3
Formula 1

Server crash forced FIA to disable DRS in Abu Dhabi

2h
4
Formula 1

Norris says he was a "s*** driver" in Perez defeat

5
Formula 1

Sainz: Unseen last-lap move felt like world title decider

3h

Latest videos

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing 00:38
WEC

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session 02:51
WEC

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights 02:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory 01:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Hour 2 highlights 03:19
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Hour 2 highlights

Latest news

Interlagos WEC round axed, replaced by Austin
WEC

Interlagos WEC round axed, replaced by Austin

Toyotas hit with unequal handicaps for Bahrain WEC
WEC

Toyotas hit with unequal handicaps for Bahrain WEC

MTEK searching for new partners after BMW split
WEC

MTEK searching for new partners after BMW split

Gordon Murray evaluating new WEC hypercar entry
WEC

Gordon Murray evaluating new WEC hypercar entry

Ginetta can target "big result" in Bahrain
WEC

Ginetta can target "big result" in Bahrain

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.